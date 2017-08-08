MDM Motorsports ARCA Racing Series Review: Winchester Speedway

For the fourth time this season, MDM Motorsports visited ARCA Racing Series (ARS) Presented by Menards Victory Lane. Kyle Benjamin, an Easley, S.C. native, piloted the No. 28 MDM Motorsports Toyota to a dominating win in the ARCA 200 at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway.

Benjamin set a new track record and won the General Tire Pole Award on Saturday evening. When the green flag dropped, he jumped out to an early lead and would dominate a majority of the 200-lap event, leading the first 137 laps. It came down to a battle with for the win fellow competitor Zane Smith after getting shuffled back during pit stops. Benjamin worked his way back into contention late in the race, when a caution came out to for debris. The caution played into his favor and allowed him a shot at the victory. On the restart Smith's car didn't go, and 19-year-old Benjamin regained the lead. He never looked back scoring the ARCA 200 victory at the "World's Fastest Half Mile," Winchester Speedway.

"Winchester is a track that every driver wants to win at," Benjamin said after the race. "This is big for me, one I've always wanted. I'm not sure if we would have gotten around Zane Smith. I think we were better on long runs but he would have been tough to get by him. He was really smooth and did a great job; I hate it for him. We were a little faster and I think we could have maybe passed him off the corner...we were just waiting to get a run. If it would have happened, it would have been late in that last run. The MDM Motorsports guys were awesome today."

The victory was the fourth ARS win for MDM Motorsports this season. The Mooresville, N.C., based organization has ARS victories with drivers Justin Haley, Harrison Burton, Brandon Jones, and now Benjamin.

The ARS ARCA 200 from Winchester Speedway will be broadcast on MAVTV on August 19, at 10 p.m. ET, and again on August 26, at 10 p.m. ET. For more information about MDM Motorsports, please visit www.MDMMotorsports.com

MDM Motorsports PR