Five-time Pro Stock world champion Jeg Coughlin Jr. didn't have the most successful Western Swing of his career, but the 58-time national event winner says the progress made in throughout the Elite Motorsports camp will most certainly bear fruit in the coming weeks.
Five-time Pro Stock world champion Jeg Coughlin Jr. remains bullish on Elite race team
