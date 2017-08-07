Tomy Drissi Reinstated by Trans Am

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli has reinstated Tomy Drissi's competition privileges effective immediately.
The decision was made following Drissi’s protest of the Series decision on July 17, 2017, to suspend Drissi for all remaining Trans Am competition for the 2017 season following Round 5 of the Trans Am Championship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Series officials decided to suspend the existing decision after Drissi agreed to fulfill the Series’ terms and conditions necessary for his return to competition. The decision was also impacted by voluntary and ongoing efforts by Drissi to prevent further misconduct.
“Our decision to allow Tomy to return to full competition was not one taken lightly,” said Wally Dallenbach, Jr., Chief Steward of the Trans Am Series. “Tomy’s eagerness to accept responsibility for his actions and his willingness to meet and exceed the conditions necessary for reinstatement, were taken into consideration. At this time Series officials are satisfied with how Tomy conducted himself throughout this process and his commitment to changing his behavior. However, those conditions are ongoing and Tomy will remain under probation.”
"I sincerely want to thank the Series officials for their decision allowing me to resume racing in the Trans Am Series,” said Drissi. “I’m well aware of the seriousness of my most recent transgression and I'm committed to fulfilling the conditions they’ve established for my reinstatement. I would also like it known that I have voluntarily taken additional measures, actually going further than the Series request. Lastly, I want to apologize to my fellow competitors and extend my promise to them. I hope they will allow me the opportunity to rebuild their trust."
In total, Drissi’s suspension saw him excluded from Trans Am competition at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Brainerd International Raceway and Trans Am West competition at Portland International Raceway. Drissi will be eligible to participate in the First Energy Trans Am 100 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on August 12th.
Drissi will remain on probation for the remainder of the 2017 Trans Am Championship.
