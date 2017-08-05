Ricky Taylor Scores Fourth TOTAL Pole Award of Season at Road America

The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R will start Sunday’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase from the pole for the second race in a row and the fourth time this season after IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Ricky Taylor, who with younger brother Jordan Taylor head into Sunday’s race with a 19-point lead in the championship with three events to go, turned a fast lap of 1 minute, 53.058 seconds at 128.896 mph around the 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course about an hour’s drive north and west of Milwaukee. It was more than a second faster than the rest of the field of 35 car-and-driver combinations that will take the green flag for Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race. It was Taylor’s 17th career pole, his second at Road America, and the 27th in team history.

“What an amazing day – the car was beautiful today,” Taylor said. “I think the team just really executed and gave me a really good qualifying car. Obviously, this was just one lap and it took 15 minutes to do it and the car was just beautiful, but, I think tomorrow is going to be a completely different story where there are a lot of good cars and, once the finishing drivers get in there, I’m sure it’s going to be a really hard fight. But we’ll enjoy this for now. It’s good to have another good starting position. We need to get some points this weekend after two tough ones. Really happy for Konica Minolta. The Continental tires had us on rails. I’m really looking forward to tomorrow.”

The top-five qualifiers for Sunday’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase at Road America are:

1. Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R (No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R) with Ricky Taylor and Jordan Taylor (1:53.058 at 128.896 mph)

2. PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports (No. 52 Ligier LMP2) with Jose Gutierrez and Olivier Pla (1:54.075 at 127.747 mph)

3. Extreme Speed Motorsports (No. 2 Nissan DPi) with Scott Sharp and Ryan Dalziel (1:54.086 at 127.732 mph)

4. VisitFlorida Racing (No. 90 Ligier LMP2) with Marc Goosens and Renger Van Der Zande (1:54.186 at 127.623 mph)

5. Extreme Speed Motorsports (No. 22 Nissan DPi) with Johannes von Overbeek and Luis Felipe Derani (1:54.189 at 127.619 mph)

The green flag flies at 2:35 p.m. EDT Sunday with live television coverage provided by FS1 beginning at 2:30.