Hindman and Agostini Score Dominant Win in Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1 at Road America

Trent Hindman and Riccardo Agostini were untouchable Saturday at Road America, claiming victory at the historic track in their second-consecutive triumph of the 2017 season.

The No. 1 Prestige Performance entry, representing Lamborghini Paramus, was unrivaled today, as Hindman set a blistering time in the morning's qualifying session before jumping out to a sizable lead in the race's opening laps. Unchallenged by other competitors, the young American driver handed over the Lamborghini Huracán to co-driver Riccardo Agostini at the race's mandatory pit stop with a large margin to the cars behind. Agostini took up his driving position and continued to turn quick laps, eventually leading the field to the checkered flag by a margin of 17.467 seconds.

"I knew we had a good car," said Hindman after the race. "It came as a little bit of a surprise though. We had no testing here and showed up a bit blind. At the end of the day we were able to capitalize on the day. I'm really proud of the team and proud of Riccardo and the way he was able to pick up this track so quickly."

One of the race's most exciting battles was for the runner-up position. Ashley Freiberg battled all race long in her No. 30 DAC Motorsports entry, representing Lamborghini Palm Beach, to get around the No. 10 Prestige Performance entry, representing Lamborghini Paramus, of Alex Popow and Michele Beretta. The two cars crossed the line just .272 seconds apart, as Prestige Performance claimed a 1-2 finish and Freiberg earned her second-consecutive podium result after a third-place finish in Race 2 at Watkins Glen International.

D. Bryce Miller claimed his first Lamborghini Super Trofeo class victory by finishing ahead of his ProAm competitors and fourth overall. The 26-year-old benefited from first lap incidents to move up from his sixth-place starting position, running as high as third overall during the mid-race pit stops in his No. 34 Change Racing entry, representing Lamborghini Carolinas. Miller emerged from the stops second in class, but made quick work of the No. 46 DAC Motorsports entry, representing Lamborghini Palm Beach, of Todd Snyder and Brandon Gdovic, securing his class win in the final third of the race.

"I haven't been on track since really 2012, and to bring home this P1 in class for the team feels awesome," said Miller. "Can't thank the team and everyone who has supported me enough."

Yuki Harata also claimed his first Am category win of the year in his No. 55 Dream Racing Motorsport entry, representing Lamborghini Las Vegas. The Japanese driver made the most of a chaotic start to jump four positions on the opening lap before gaining the class lead only one circuit later. From there, Harata never looked back, relinquishing his lead only during the race's mandatory pit window. He finished the event in sixth overall, nearly one minute clear of the next Am category driver.

"This was my first win for Super Trofeo and this was the first race I saw for Super Trofeo last year," explained Harata. "I came here to watch, and now I'm so happy to win this year."

J.C. Perez returned to the top of the LB Cup podium earning a similarly dominant victory in his class. The No. 71 P1 Motorsports entry, representing Lamborghini Palm Beach continued its season-long streak of podium finishes adding to Perez's championship lead heading into the second half of the season. Perez was the only driver in his category to finish on the lead lap, crossing the line seventh overall.

"I'm very proud of my team today," said Perez after the race. "This is a beautiful track that has a lot of high speed corners I am really getting to love. Everybody was really competitive and I am really proud to be number one today."

With their second-consecutive win, Hindman and Agostini move into the provisional points lead. Tomorrow they will try to increase that lead from one spot further back on the grid, starting next to their chief championship rival, Richard Antinucci who will look for redemption after a difficult first race at Road America.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America will return to the track for its second race of the weekend tomorrow, Sunday, Aug. 6, at 10:55 a.m. (CT).