More than 1,000 entries have now been received for the Sports Car Club of America® 2017 National Championship Runoffs® being held this year for the first time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Some of those entrants have not yet met qualifying criteria for the Runoffs, so the overall number of entries may dip a bit, but the previous Runoffs record of 709 cars set in 2004 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will almost certainly be eclipsed at Indianapolis this year.
2017 SCCA Runoffs Entries Reach 1,000 for Indianapolis
