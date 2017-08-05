2017 SCCA Runoffs Entries Reach 1,000 for Indianapolis

05 Aug 2017
Racing News
More than 1,000 entries have now been received for the Sports Car Club of America® 2017 National Championship Runoffs® being held this year for the first time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Some of those entrants have not yet met qualifying criteria for the Runoffs, so the overall number of entries may dip a bit, but the previous Runoffs record of 709 cars set in 2004 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will almost certainly be eclipsed at Indianapolis this year.

 
However, the 54th annual Runoffs taking place September 29-October 1 is not the only SCCA national championship event this year with 1,000 entries. SCCA® President/CEO Mike Cobb noted that the 45th annual Tire Rack SCCA Solo Nationals, taking place in 2017 from September 4-8 at Lincoln Airpark in Nebraska, is already nearing 1,300 entrants and will likely surpass the previous record of 1,304 competitors set last year.
 
"As a Club, the SCCA will most certainly offer up some of the most exciting racing in the world with more than 2,000 members planning to compete at two different SCCA national championship events in September," Cobb said. "The incredible involvement stands as testament to the Club's overall health and the quality of events this organization conducts thanks to passionate members. It's the SCCA membership as a whole that makes all this possible, and each individual SCCA member should be proud of our community's collective, record-breaking accomplishments."
 
The winner-take-all National Championship Runoffs® will consist of 19-lap or 40-min. races on a 15-turn, 2.592-mile road course at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The course layout consists of ten right-hand and five left-hand turns, as well as a main straight 3,700 feet in length. The configuration includes portions of the track previously utilized by Formula One for the U.S. Grand Prix and currently used by the Verizon IndyCar Series for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis. Runoffs spectator tickets can be purchased through the Speedway's website.
 
The Tire Rack SCCA Solo Nationals is where autocrossers from around the country come to compete and meet in one of the largest motorsports gatherings on the planet. Drivers compete one at a time on two different, twisty courses defined by orange traffic cones to see who can turn the fastest "laps." National champions are then crowned for each unique car class.
 
The Sports Car Club of America®, Inc., founded in 1944, is a 67,500-member motorsports organization that incorporates all facets of autocross, rally and road racing at both Club and professional levels. With headquarters in Topeka, Kansas, the SCCA annually sanctions over 2,000 events through its 116 Regions and subsidiary divisions. Much of the SCCA's activities are made possible with support from the following Official Partners: Chevrolet, the Official Truck of the SCCA; Hawk Performance, the Official Brake Products of SCCA; Mobil 1, the Official Oil of SCCA; Sunoco, the Official Fuel of SCCA; and Tire Rack, the Official Tire Retailer of SCCA. To learn more, please visit www.scca.com.
 
