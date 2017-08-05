IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Features Three Classes, 10 Races In 2018

The IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge enters an exciting new phase in 2018, with the complete adoption of GT4 technical regulations for the headlining Grand Sport (GS) class and the introduction of the new TCR (Touring Car) class alongside the continuation of the ultra-competitive Street Tuner (ST) class.

All three classes will compete in a 10-race Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge schedule that once again takes the series to iconic road racing venues across North America as companion events to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. As has been the case for the past several years, the Continental Tire Challenge typically will provide the featured race on the day before each event weekend’s WeatherTech Championship event.

“The Continental Tire Challenge took an encouraging step forward in 2017 with the introduction of GT4 technical regulations for the GS class,” said IMSA President Scott Atherton. “In 2018, we will move to full GT4 specs for GS and will see the introduction of several impressive new race cars from fantastic manufacturers.

“At the same time, we will bring TCR competition to the Continental Tire Challenge and another outstanding mix of race cars and manufacturers that we expect will resonate with our race fans. And the ST class continues to provide outstanding competition via its established platform and battle-tested competitors.”

The 2018 season will continue the series’ tradition of opening at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Jan. 26 with a four-hour race for the second consecutive year. The 2018 season will include two four-hour events, with the other slated for Watkins Glen International on Saturday, June 30.

Eight Continental Tire Challenge events will be two hours in length, beginning with the second round, at Sebring International Raceway on Friday, March 16. The series then returns to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday, May 5 for the first time since the 2013 season.

After the traditional late-spring/early-summer break, the series returns to action at Watkins Glen on the final Saturday in June before the lone international event of the 2018 season at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Saturday, July 7.

Lime Rock Park hosts the Continental Tire Challenge on Saturday, July 21 followed by Road America on Saturday, Aug. 4 and VIRginia International Raceway on Saturday, Aug. 18. Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca hosts the penultimate round of the season on Saturday, Sept. 8, with the season finale set for Road Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 12.

Every race in 2018 again will be televised by FOX Sports on a tape-delayed basis, and will be streamed live on IMSA.com and the IMSA mobile app.

2018 IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Schedule

Date Event/Venue/Location Duration

Jan. 26 Daytona International Speedway 4 Hours

Daytona Beach, Florida

March 16 Sebring International Raceway 2 Hours

Sebring, Florida

May 5 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2 Hours

Lexington, Ohio

June 30 Watkins Glen International 4 Hours

Watkins Glen, New York

July 7 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 2 Hours

Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada

July 21 Lime Rock Park 2 Hours

Lakeville, Connecticut

Aug. 4 Road America 2 Hours

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Aug. 18 VIRginia International Raceway 2 Hours

Alton, Virginia

Sept. 8 Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca 2 Hours

Monterey, California

Oct. 12 Road Atlanta 2 Hours

Braselton, Georgia