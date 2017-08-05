Taylor Brothers Launch Their Own Radio Show

Brothers Ricky and Jordan Taylor, co-drivers of the championship-leading No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series, have joined the ranks of motorsports radio talk show hosts with today’s announcement of the launch of BadFast.

Available on iHeartRadio, BadFast is a new and exciting podcast developed by the Taylor brothers with the help of longtime radio industry veteran and RaceDay Nation host Rob D’Amico.

“We have known Rob for quite a few years and always stayed in touch and, finally, the opportunity came where we could put together a podcast with Rob and Jordan and I,” said Ricky Taylor, who with his younger brother leads the WeatherTech Championship after stringing together five consecutive victories to start the 2017 season, starting with a pair of iconic endurance races – the Rolex 24 At Daytona and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. “It’s very exciting to get to work on something that we can have unlimited control of what goes into it. We get to talk about all of the latest topics in motorsports and play some games. And my favorite part will be telling stories and interviewing people who don’t always get a chance to tell their stories and talk about things that we don’t get to hear through normal media.”

The fast-paced show is designed to highlight what fans love most about both Ricky and Jordan Taylor – their no-nonsense driving style on the racetrack, as well as their tremendously popular social media exploits. It will focus on interviews with race engineers, drivers, manufacturers and constructors, and will include fan interaction, race recaps, and racing news as the two speak about their own track experiences of the week and the industry they love.

“I’m really looking forward to launching our new BadFast podcast,” said Jordan Taylor, one of the most popular social media personalities in motorsports thanks to his creative vignettes, as well as his dog Fonzie. “I think it’s just going to be an extension of who we are and allow one new access point into our lives and what we’re about. It’s going to have everything from fun and games to serious racing talk. We have a lot of great partners who are coming onboard with us in this new adventure so, hopefully, everyone will enjoy it.”

The first episode of BadFast is now available online at www.BadFastPodcast.com and via the iHeartRadio app. New episodes will be available every other week.

“On one hand I’m really excited to be working side by side with these two racing athletes who are at the top of their game,” said co-host D’Amico. “On the other hand, I’m concerned (laughs) because they act like two clowns wherever they go. That’s what makes this so perfect. I hope everyone enjoys the ride every bit as much as I will.”

The BadFast podcast is driven by Continental Tire.