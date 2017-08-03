Rob Fuller and Eddie Harvey Partner for NWMT Bristol Race

A new partnership is on the horizon as NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) car owners Rob Fuller and Eddie Harvey have joined forces for the Bush’s Beans 150 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 16. Chase Dowling will drive a LFR modified in the race, his fifth NWMT event this season.



“Bristol has always been one of my favorite tracks so I'm looking forward to bringing Chase Dowling down there and run him in Eddie Harvey's LFR car,” said Fuller. “Eddie always keeps his cars in meticulous condition and has a bunch of great guys on his race team. I don't see any reason why we can't run as competitive as we have been running in every race we've entered this year and maybe pull off a win at the end of the night.”



Long-time NWMT car owner Eddie Harvey had an opening in the No. 11, which is an LFR modified that Fuller built.



“I had been talking with Rob about running Chase in the car and I’m glad the pieces finally came together to have it work out,” said Harvey. “Bristol will be our first race with this partnership and I’m hoping it works well and we can do more. Chase is a young man with a ton of talent and I’m looking forward to working with him.”



Dunleavy, LFR, Vestal Buick GMC and Davis Roofing will sponsor the car at Bristol Motor Speedway.



“Bristol is a great race track for our team,” said Harvey. “We have a southern modified win there and a handful of Top-10 finishes. We’ve been on the verge of winning a couple of times. Should be a good combo with Rob and Chase part of the team.”



Dowling, a Roxbury, Conn. native, became the youngest Rookie of the Year award winner in NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour history in 2015 at the age of 17. In his three years competing in the NWMT, he has secured six Top-5 finishes and 17 Top-10 finishes.



“I’m looking forward to going to Bristol,” said Dowling. “In the past, we had good runs in family-owned equipment, but now with having an experienced crew chief that I get along and communicate well with has made us a contender to win in all of the races we’ve entered this year so far.”



Dowling has two races under his belt at Bristol Motor Speedway both resulting in Top-15 finishes. A seventh-place finish in his 2015 rookie year and a 13th-place finish the following year.



“I’m also excited to be teaming up with Eddie Harvey for Bristol,” continued Dowling. “He has top-notch equipment and wants to win. Having two owners that have the same mindset to win and bringing fast race cars to the track will only lead to success. The goal at Bristol is to be in contention to win, that’s the reason we race.”



The Bush’s Beans 150 will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday, August 16 at 6 p.m. ET.



Race fans can follow Chase Dowling on Twitter at @CDowling_ and LFR on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ LFRChassisInc.

LFR Chassis PR