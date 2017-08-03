Rev Racing Heads to Watkins Glen International

The NASCAR Drive for Diversity drivers are heading into the final stretch of the season with this weekend’s visit to Watkins Glen International for the Finger Lakes Wine Country 100. The team will race 41 laps on

the 2.45-mile road course this Friday, August 4th. Rev Racing will join both the XFINITY Series and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this weekend in the fourth companion race of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series schedule.



The Finger Lakes Wine Country 100 will mark the fifth race in a six-week stretch for the drivers. After participating in 4 paved-oval races, the drivers are eager to experience this weekend’s road course.



Rubén García Jr. (No. 6 NTI/MSI Toyota): García, who is currently leading team Rev Racing in points, will head into the weekend fifth in the standings with one pole, two top-5s and eight top-10s among the 10 total races this season. He has already set new personal career highs for top-5s and top-10s. García has also collected four straight top-10 finishes leading up to this weekend at Watkins Glen. Driver of the No. 6 Toyota, García will race at Watkins Glen on Friday and immediately head to Mexico to compete in the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series on Sunday.



Chase Cabre (No. 4 Braille Battery Toyota): Chase Cabre, who is currently 6th in points, is coming off of a 5th place finish in Iowa. Cabre, with an impressive rookie start, has 4 top-5s, six top-10s and set 2 poles.



Jay Beasley (No. 42 Max Siegel Inc. Toyota): Sitting 7th in point standings, Beasley is eager to face ‘The Glen’ with two top-5s and four top-10s. The driver of the No. 42 also has three Coca-Cola Move of the Race awards and three Bembo Brake Through Challenge awards. He finished just inside the top-10 with his last visit to The Glen in 2015.



Collin Cabre (No. 2 UTI/NTI Toyota): Cabre, who will round out 10th in point standings, is more than ready to hit the track and turn a top-5 finish. Cabre has four top-10s this season, and is ready for his luck to change with Friday’s road course race. Cabre has finished in the top-5 in the last three road courses in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East.



Qualifying for the Finger Lakes Wine Country 100 begins at 3:30 pm on Friday, followed by the race start at 4:45 pm EST.

Rev Racing PR