Lessard set to tackle his second ARCA race of the season

Raphaël Lessard has made his way to Indiana for his second ARCA series start on Sunday afternoon at the Winchester Speedway. The 16 year old St-Joseph-de-Beauce native will join once again Venturini Motorsports for the Winchester ARCA 200 at the helm of the #25 Musselman's BIG CUP Apple Sauce-Toyota-Camry.

Lessard, a Toyota Racing Development driver, intends to benefit from the experience acquired on this track last year when he participated in the Winchester 400. He was leading the race with five laps to go when a yellow flag forced a restart. As things often do in restarts with few laps to go in the race, drivers pushed their way through and Lessard got tangled up with a competitor. He lost the lead to finally finish 6th.

The Winchester Speedway oval is 0.5 mile long (0.8 km) , with imposing 31-degree banking in its turns and 9-degree banking on its straightaways. ARCA's first races in Winchester was in 1957. The track record for qualification is held by Ryan Blaney since 2011 with a record lap of 15,837 seconds and 113.658 MPH.

A live audio broadcast of the Winchester ARCA 200 activities along with live timing and scoring, will be available throughout the weekend on arcaracing.com.

RLR PR