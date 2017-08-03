MDM Motorsports ARCA Racing Series Preview: Winchester Speedway

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) driver Kyle Benjamin will return to the seat of the No. 28 MDM Motorsports ARCA Racing Series (ARS) Presented by Menards entry this weekend at Winchester Speedway located in Winchester, Ind.

The Easily, S.C., native has made one ARS start this season. He finished seventh at Michigan International Speedway on June 16. He won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East event at Greenville-Pickens Speedway on April 8 driving the No. 40 Toyota for MDM Motorsports. In addition, he has made four NXS starts this season for Joe Gibbs Racing. He won the pole for the NXS event at Pocono Raceway and scored his best-career finish at Iowa Speedway last Saturday when he finished second.

"I'm looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of an ARCA car with MDM," Benjamin said. "I've had a lot of success with MDM and Mardy Lindley in the past. It kind of feels like going home for a visit."

MDM Motorsports has three ARS wins this season. Justin Haley won at Talladega Superspeedway located in Lincoln, Ala. Harrison Burton won at Toledo Speedway located in Toledo, Ohio on May 21, and Brandon Jones won at Michigan International Speedway on June 16. Although it will only be Benjamin's second ARS event of the season, he has plenty of ARS experience. He has one previous start at Winchester Speedway. He finished eighth at the "World's Fastest Half-Mile" on June 30, 2013 in the ARS Herr's Chase the Taste 200.

"Winchester was always highlighted on the calendar when I was super late model racing. It has always been one of the most fun places to make laps. I won in a late model in my first start there, but had mechanical problems in my only ARCA start there. The MDM guys always bring fast cars to the track. I'm confident we will be a contender," he added.

The Winchester 200 is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, on Sunday, August 6. The race will be tape delayed on MAVTV, airing on August 19 at 10 p.m. ET, and again on August 26, at 10 p.m. ET.

MDM Motorsports PR