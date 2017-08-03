Christian Eckes Goes Back to Work at Winchester Speedway

After a one week hiatus from the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, Christian Eckes returns to action when the series returns to Winchester Speedway, the ‘World’s Fastest Half-Mile’ for the 28th running of the Winchester ARCA 200 on Sunday afternoon.



Coming off a solid top-5 finish with his Fury Super late model Race team last weekend in the Blizzard 100 at Five Flags Speedway Eckes is set to return to the ARCA Series and strap back into his Venturini Motorsports prepared No.15 New York Bus Sales Toyota Camry.



Winchester will mark the talented rookie’s eighth series event of the season. Knocking on the door looking for his first series win the 16-year old teenager has been impressive in limited starts notching three top-5’s and seven consecutive top-10 finishes. Despite only competing in seven races, Eckes’ 272-laps led over the course of his partial schedule remains among the series best in this category.



Competing at many of the country’s top short tracks throughout his young career, this will be his first visit to the historic half-mile, high-banked Indiana track.



“I consider myself very fortunate to be in the position to do what I do,” says Eckes. “Going to places like Winchester is an honor – there’s just so much history at a place like that. The casual fan might not associate it as one of the premier venues but it’s rich in in history, so many big name drivers have come through this place. I’m excited to add my name to that list – and I’ll be more excited if I can add my name to the long list of winners.”



Eckes will join VMS teammates Raphael Lessard and Zane Smith this weekend at Winchester.



Follow Christian Eckes on social media by visiting @ChristianEckes on Twitter and Instagram, @ChristianEckesRacing on Facebook or visit his official website at www.ChristianEckesRacing.com.

VMS PR