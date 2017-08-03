MDM Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Preview: Watkins Glen International

On Friday, August 4, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will turn both left and right. NASCAR's top developmental series will run the historic eight turn 2.45-mile Watkins Glen International on Friday, Aug. 4. The Finger Lakes Wine Country 100 will be Harrison Burton's second event at the track. He will look to extend his NKNPSE points lead with just four races remaining. Brandon Jones will return to MDM Motorsports making his first NKNPSE start of the season. He won the ARCA Racing Series event at Michigan International Speedway with MDM Motorsports on June 16.

Harrison Burton, driver of the DEX Imaging No. 12... Burton, the son of NASCAR on NBC broadcaster and former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup star, Jeff Burton, has had a championship caliber season thus far. In 10 NKNPSE starts, he has 10 top-10 finishes, nine top-five finishes and four victories. Burton finished 12th in last year's NKNPSE Bully Hill Vineyards 100 at Watkins Glen International.

Burton on Watkins Glen: "We've had a great season so far. With that being said, we need to have a very solid four races to close out the season. This K&N East Series is extremely competitive. Last year when we got here I didn't have a lot of laps around any sort of road course. I've been able to learn a lot in the last year, whether that be from testing or just talking with my dad. I expect to be a contender for the win on Friday. My No. 12 DEX Imaging team has brought me race winning race cars all year and this weekend will be no exception."

Brandon Jones, driver of the Sylvania/Menards No. 40... Jones will make his NKNPSE season debut in the No. 40 Sylvania/Menards Chevrolet. He will use Friday's Finger Lakes Wine Country 100 to gain valuable experience at Watkins Glen International in preparation for Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series event. He finished sixth in the 2014 NKNPSE event at the track with current MDM Motorsports NASCAR Camping World Truck Series crew chief Shane Huffman calling the shots.

Brandon Jones on Watkins Glen: "Road course racing is still pretty new to me. It's usually more of something that we just get through rather than something that I really enjoy, but that's probably just because of the lack of experience with it. I've spent a lot of time this season trying to prepare for it-going to road course schools, using the simulator, all of the things that you can do before you get to the track to try to get ready. I'm excited for the chance to get some real on-track experience during Friday's K&N Pro Series East race."

The NKNPSE Finger Lakes Wine Country 100 is schedule for Friday, August 4. The race will be broadcast on NBCSN Wed., Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. ET

MDM Motorsports PR