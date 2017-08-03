Indiana Late Model Series On Tap At Terre Haute Action Tracks Hi99 Sunday Funday

The roar of engines will be noticeable from the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds this coming Sunday evening, as the Terre Haute Action Track is back in action with the Hi99 Sunday Funday event presented by Scott's Custom Colors and Scheid Diesel. It's a great day to take the family to the races with reduced admission prices at $15 for the stands, $10 for the infield, and free for kids 11 and under.



The headlining show on Sunday will be the Indiana Late Model Series making an appearance for the second year in-a-row and the third overall. Last season, a bright young star from Martinsville, IN, Hudson O'Neal claimed the victory. O'Neal was a rocket that day to best the 20+ car field. His uncle, Marty O'Neal was second, while Raymond Humphrey, Steve Barrett, and Remington Gill rounded out the top five. Hudson O'Neal has now moved on to run the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and is showing successful finishes in his rookie season.



This season, Marty O'Neal leads the standings by 75 over Tyler Cain. O'Neal has claimed seven wins in 14 starts this season and will be the favorite on Sunday. Austin Burns, Tyler Neal, and Remington Gill complete the top five in the standings.



Adding to Sunday's excitement will be a couple of local drivers who normally race in the Modified division at the track. Kenny Carmichael and Josh McDaniel, both hometown drivers, run on a regular basis in the Scott's Custom Colors Modified class. Late last season, they purchased Crate Late Models and will get a chance to compete on Sunday in not only the Mods but the Indiana Late Model Series race as well.



Speaking of the Mods, the Scott's Custom Colors Modifieds had a great field of cars at the most recent event, which was part of Indiana Sprint Week on July 12. Unfortunately, rainfall set in just as hotlaps began forcing cancellation of the night's events. The class will be back on schedule this Sunday with the likes of NASCAR's Kenny Wallace, Richie Lex, Brian Shaw, Rick Weitekamp, as well as the aforementioned McDaniels and Carmichael and an endless list of others who make random trips to the track on a semi-regular basis.



Rounding out the slate of events will be a special visit from the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Club. They will have a picnic on the infield and their youngsters will do a lap at intermission around the 1/2-mile.



Sunday's events are presented by Hi99 FM, Scott's Custom Colors, and Scheid Diesel. Anyone with wristbands from the July 12 event may use them at this Sunday's event, the September 15 event, or the October 14 event.



Sunday, August 6 pit gates will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, drivers meetings will be held at 5:30, and hotlaps will begin at 6:00. Racing action is set to take the green at 7:00. General admission is $15, infield admission $10, and kids 10 and under are free.



Track Enterprises PR