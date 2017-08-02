Team American Ethanol & US-1 Performance Boat Center Win in Mentor

The world’s fastest boats converged in Mentor, Ohio and put on a spectacular show with Team American Ethanol (Superboat Unlimited) and Performance Boat Center (Superboat) taking a win in their respective classes.
Team Wake Effects battled American Ethanol until attrition took hold and Wake Effects gave way to the Ethanol–powered Superboat Unlimited midway through. It was very exciting racing with the world’s fastest boats making quick round trips on the 4-mile oval course off Headlands State Park Beaches. With a great racing and what appeared to be larger crowds than last year, fans got to witness great offshore racing.
Performance Boat Center, current reigning World and National Champion, led green to checkered and without a doubt set their boat upright and held on to a commanding lead for 19 laps. What really got the crowd on their feet, was the battle between WHM and STIHL, also in the Superboat class with WHM taking 2nd with a photo finish. It was a battle all day amongst the two boats, with WHM usually 5 boat lengths behind. But, as the race wore on… WHM’s boat came to them and in the final 500 yards before the checkered flag, they were able to pull ahead at the finish line. It was an incredible race.
Local race promoter, and Superboat owner, Mark Small went on to compliment the efforts of his team. “I am always proud of my race team and the effort they put forth and especially thankful for my team here (Mentor) that help put all this together. If it was not for them, the sponsors, local city and county members and the help of all land, water, and medical services, it would not have been the successful event that it was. I thank all of them for their efforts.”
Both the 12:00 race and 2:00 race excited the fans who watched the competition getting stiffer as the water conditions got rougher throughout the day. Rolling two foot plus conditions got the boats out of the water and wowed the crowd.
President and Owner of Super Boat International, John Carbonell, commented on the day’s events. “We are pleased to have brought Super Boat to a great community and put on another successful event with the best teams in offshore racing. We appreciate Mr. Small and the team he assembled to make this a successful event for fans, teams, and Ohio.” The weather and water conditions were perfect to showcase the best boats in offshore racing.
Of the seven classes of racing other first–place finishers included: Team Allen Lawn Care (P4-17), SimmonsMarine.com (P3-04), LSB Hurricane of Awesomeness (Superboat Vee), CR Racing (Superboat Stock) and AMH Construction Instigator (Superboat Extreme).
See below for a complete list of top three finishers.
2017 2nd Annual Cleveland Construction Super Boat Grand Prix Podium
Superboat Unlimited
1st American Ethanol Cat Can Do 19. 2nd Wake Effects 03.
Superboat
1st Performance Boat Center US-1. 2nd WHM Motorsports 5. 3rd STIHL 13
Superboat Extreme
1st AMH Construction Instigator 1. 2nd Outerlimits 43. 3rd The Developer 8.
Superboat Vee
1st LSB Hurricane of Awesomeness V-1. 2nd Mr. Technology 17. 3rd Boatfloater.com 2.
Superboat Stock
1st CR Racing S-8. 2nd FJ Propeller S-1. 3rd Advancedsleeve.com S-111
Manufacturer Production 3
1st SimmonsMarine.com P3-04
Manufacturer Production 4
1st Team Allen Lawn Care P4-17. 2nd Yabba Dabba Doo P4-77. 3rd Reinforcer P4-46.
Click here for a complete listing of the finishing order and results from the 2nd Annual Cleveland Construction Super Boat Grand Prix.
The next race on the Super Boat circuit is the 9th Annual Super Boat Great Lakes Grand Prix, coming August 3rd - 6th in Michigan City, Indiana. If you can’t make it, catch it live on superboat.com. Fans can go to superboat.com register and watch all the exciting action. This year, streaming is on pay per view to support the efforts to bring you the best coverage possible. If you missed the live coverage you can always go back watch the races on Video on Demand.
Team American Ethanol & US-1 Performance Boat Center Win in Mentor
The world’s fastest boats converged in Mentor, Ohio and put on a spectacular show with Team American Ethanol (Superboat Unlimited) and Performance Boat Center (Superboat) taking a win in their respective classes.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam has spent the last three years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his weekly sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- Porsche set to compete in FIA Formula E from 2019-20 season
- IMSA Will Return To Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course On May 4-6, 2018
- Team Panoz Racing Wins Pirelli World Challenge GTS/GT4 Championship Round 12 at Mid-Ohio
- Alex Tagliani finishes fourth in Edmonton
- Greg Pickett Captures Trans Am West Win at Portland International Raceway