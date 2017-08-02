Nominations Needed for SCCA Worker of the Year, Presented by Mazda

Nominations are now being sought for the 2017 SCCA® Worker of the Year awards, presented by Mazda. Winners will be revealed during the Runoffs® All Participant Party taking place Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Party Pavilion located in the Pagoda Fan Plaza. The grand prize is a trip for two to join Mazda Motorsports at a professional race early in the 2018 racing season, which includes travel expenses and hospitality.

SCCA members can nominate workers by using an online form . The nomination deadline is August 21, and please nominate only ONE worker per Specialty. Winners will be selected by the SCCA national staff with input from Division leadership, based on nominations received from members.

One nomination can be submitted for each of 10 specialties by simply returning to the submission form webpage . Those submitting nominations will need to include the nominee's name, Region, a description of the nominee's accomplishments during the 2017 Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing program, and a short passage as to why the nominee should be selected as Worker of the Year for a specific Specialty.

Award nominees will have shown dedication throughout the season to their Specialty, events, Region, competitors, fellow workers and the SCCA; exhibited strong skills, good leadership, and a willingness to go above and beyond what is expected; and provide excellent customer service to everyone encountered.

During the All Participant Party, Worker of the Year winners will be presented with a commemorative plaque, patch and jacket, as well as an SCCA Gear merchandise gift certificate. From the pool of winners, one name will be randomly drawn to receive the grand prize courtesy of new presenting sponsor Mazda.