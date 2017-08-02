Nominations are now being sought for the 2017 SCCA® Worker of the Year awards, presented by Mazda. Winners will be revealed during the Runoffs® All Participant Party taking place Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Party Pavilion located in the Pagoda Fan Plaza. The grand prize is a trip for two to join Mazda Motorsports at a professional race early in the 2018 racing season, which includes travel expenses and hospitality.
Nominations Needed for SCCA Worker of the Year, Presented by Mazda
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam has spent the last three years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his weekly sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- Porsche set to compete in FIA Formula E from 2019-20 season
- IMSA Will Return To Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course On May 4-6, 2018
- Team American Ethanol & US-1 Performance Boat Center Win in Mentor
- Team Panoz Racing Wins Pirelli World Challenge GTS/GT4 Championship Round 12 at Mid-Ohio
- Alex Tagliani finishes fourth in Edmonton