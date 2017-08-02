Drive at COTA with SCCA, Pirelli World Challenge Partnership

For the second consecutive year, fans of Pirelli World Challenge can drive the same track as their racing heroes, in the same week as the race, thanks to the Sports Car Club of America's Track Night in America® driven by Tire Rack. This year's program puts race fans on the pavement of Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, August 30, in advance of the Pirelli World Challenge weekend at the track.

The highlight of the partnership is the Track Night in America format, which allows participants with a street car and a helmet to drive the track at lapping speeds. There will also be various VIP elements and behind-the-scenes access to the teams and drivers of Pirelli World Challenge, as well as an opportunity to purchase tickets through Track Night registration. The Track Night program will cost $175 for the event.

"The Track Night in America program is fantastic on its own, but working again this year with Pirelli World Challenge just adds another dynamic to driving on track," Heyward Wagner, Sports Car Club of America Director of Experiential Programs, said. "To be able to add a world-class, tried and true Formula 1 track like COTA, couldn't have been done without the help from our friends at Pirelli World Challenge."

In addition to the on-track activity, participants will find deals on tickets, sent to them after registration, and get the opportunity to take a paddock tour of Pirelli World Challenge teams. The behind-the-scenes tours stretch beyond what is already available in the fan-friendly paddocks.

Track Night in America is a non-competitive, no-stress, entertaining, easy and inexpensive way for nearly anyone who loves cars or motorsports to get on a real racecourse in their own vehicle during weeknights. All that is required is that participants be at least 18 years old with a valid driver's license and have access to a helmet and street car in good working condition.

No previous on-track experience or SCCA membership is required to join in the fun. Drivers participate in the Advanced, Intermediate or KONI Novice Experience group so on-track activities remain fun for all, and everyone gets three 20-minute sessions on course -- as well as feedback from SCCA driver coaches on site.

"We are happy once again to welcome the participants of Track Night in America to the Pirelli World Challenge paddock," Jeff Lepper, Marketing Manager, Pirelli World Challenge, said. "Track Night in America provides such a great opportunity to not only get you on the track, but a real feel for what the drivers experience on some of the greatest racing facilities in the world. Now, TNiA participants have the full VIP PWC experience up close and personal at one of the best tracks in the world."

Registration for the event opens at 3 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, August 1, at www.TrackNightinAmerica.com and space is limited.

The Pirelli World Challenge is North America's top production car-based racing championship. Divided into seven separate classes (GT, GTA, GT Cup, GTS, Touring Car, Touring Car A and Touring Car B-Spec) races follow a sprint format and are a maximum 50 minutes start to finish. For the new SprintX competition, the races will be 60 minutes in length with a mandatory pitstop between 25-35 minutes that now include a driver change. This adds an extra exciting element to the flat-out sprint, 50-minute, single driver races. Drivers pilot cars from the world's most popular manufacturers, professionally prepped to be high-performance race cars. Races are broadcast on CBS Sports Network and streamed live via www.motortrendondemand.com . Visit www.world-challenge.com for more information.