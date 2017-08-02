For the second consecutive year, fans of Pirelli World Challenge can drive the same track as their racing heroes, in the same week as the race, thanks to the Sports Car Club of America's Track Night in America® driven by Tire Rack. This year's program puts race fans on the pavement of Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, August 30, in advance of the Pirelli World Challenge weekend at the track.
Drive at COTA with SCCA, Pirelli World Challenge Partnership
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam has spent the last three years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his weekly sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- VISIT FLORIDA Racing Eager for Ligier Debut at Road America
- Indycar's universal aero kit has another successful test – this time on road course
- Legendary Musician Nigel Olsson to Drive Pace Car at Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
- Five-time Pro Stock World Champ Jeg Coughlin Jr. ready to get back to winning ways at 30th Annual NHRA Northwest Nationals
- Haas F1 test driver Santino Ferrucci 'Hungary' for success