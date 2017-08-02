Haas F1 test driver Santino Ferrucci 'Hungary' for success

Haas F1 Team development driver Santino Ferrucci completed his second and final day of Formula One testing Wednesday by logging 116 laps at the 4.381-kilometer (2.722-mile), 14-turn Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary.

Ferrucci’s fastest lap in the Haas VF-17 was a 1:20.994 earned on a set of Pirelli P Zero Red supersoft tires. It was the 12th-quickest time among the 13 drivers participating in the test, and it was Ferrucci’s best overall time during the two-day test having run solely on Yellow soft tires Tuesday with a best time of 1:21.185.

Haas F1 Team’s 57-lap morning program consisted of ongoing setup work, running exclusively on the Yellow soft compound after an installation tour on White medium tires. Three new sets of softs were utilized among eight runs with Ferrucci setting his quickest time of the morning – a 1:21.235 on his 21st lap – that came on his first timed stint on fresh rubber.

The afternoon session allowed Ferrucci to sample the grippier and subsequently faster Red supersoft tires with three new sets at his disposal. With fresh tires bolted on each time for a pair of seven-lap runs and a five-lap stint, Ferrucci lowered his morning time to secure his quick lap of 1:20.994. He concluded the team’s program by recycling two sets of supersofts followed by runs on two sets of softs.

Ferrucci recorded 116 laps on Wednesday, bringing his two-day total to 218 laps or 955.058 kilometers (593.445 miles).

Quickest on the final day of testing was Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel with a 1:17.124. Williams driver Luca Ghiotto ran the most laps (161).

The test at the Hungaroring was the second and final in-season test for Formula One teams. Formula One rules dictate that two days of each in-season test must be allocated to young-driver training, which is classified as someone who has competed in two or fewer grands prix. Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen participated in the first open test April 18-19 at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, making them ineligible for the test in Hungary.