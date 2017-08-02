Gus Dean heads to Winchester Speedway looking for win in track debut

Fresh off his 10th consecutive top-10 finish in ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards competition at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, SCOTT Rookie of the Year contender Gus Dean (@gusdean) heads to Winchester (Ind.) Speedway eyeing his second career win in Sunday afternoon’s Winchester ARCA 200.

The Bluffton, S.C. native has never experienced Winchester’s wild high banks, so the 23-year-old is closely relying on the coaching of his crew chief Todd Myers and car owner Kevin Cywinski to lead him to success in his 20th career ARCA race.

“I’m awfully excited to get to Winchester with our No. 32 GREE Cooling Products Toyota,” said Dean. “It’s another race track that I’ve never been to, but that hasn’t necessarily been a bad thing for our Win-Tron Racing team this season.”

Dean is right.

In races that the former Talladega ARCA winner has embraced for the first time, he has finished inside the top-10 five times this season, including a season-high second place finish at Salem (Ind.) Speedway in April.

Other finishes included a fifth at Elko Speedway, a fifth at Michigan International Speedway, a ninth at Madison International Speedway and 10th at Iowa Speedway.

“Salem was a good day for our team,” recalled Dean. “We got spun out early in the race and had to make a pit stop for tires. That put us on a strategy different from the field. Luckily, it all played into our hands and while I think we had a good enough car to win the race, we ran out of laps and had to settle for second.”

The good news for the No. 32 GREE team is that Winchester offers similar track characteristics that Salem Speedway hones.

“We didn’t have the opportunity to test at Winchester, but I’m hoping I can get pretty comfortable real fast and we can kinda pick up where we left off from Salem. I really feel good about the No. 32 GREE Toyota we’re bringing to the race track – we just need to find ourselves in the right place at the right time when the checkered flag waves.”

“Man, the car that the team is bringing is pretty stout. I had a blast driving it at Salem. I could pretty much do anything I wanted with it. I know it’s not going to be the same this weekend, but if we can be in the vicinity, that will make feel real comfortable for the race.”

Nestled fourth in the championship standings, Dean realizes that his hopes for a championship in his rookie year look dubious however, he is committed to winning the SCOTT Rookie of the Year title with eight races remaining.

“Unless something crazy happens, I don’t think we’re able to seal the championship for GREE, but we’re going to do our best to see if we can snag third and try our hardest to capture the Rookie of the Year crown. There’s still a lot of racing left and plenty of chances to get our blue and white GREE Toyota into Victory Lane and believe me that’s what we’re shooting for.”

In 19 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting second in Apr. 2016. Overall, Dean has five top-five and 13 top-10 finishes and has led 37 laps in ARCA competition.

The Winchester ARCA 200 (200 laps / 100 miles) is the 13th of 20 races on the 2017 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Sat., Aug. 4 with an hour and a half practice session planned from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for later in the day at 6:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag the next afternoon, Sun., Aug. 5 shortly after 2:00 p.m. The event will be broadcasted taped delayed on MAVTV, while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the week’s activities. All times are local (ET).

Gus Dean PR