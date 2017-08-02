Justin Fontaine heads to Winchester Speedway looking for a change of scenery

Fresh off a career-best finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) this past weekend at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Justin Fontaine (@driverFontaine) hopes to bring some of that luck over to the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards for Sunday’s Winchester ARCA 200 at Winchester Speedway.

Fontaine, in his No. 33 ProMATIC Automation Toyota Camry for AM Racing and their development partner Win-Tron Racing has been snakebitten in the last three races at Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Raceway and this past Friday’s ModSpace 150 at Pocono Raceway, where mechanical gremlins robbed the team of strong finishes.

Last Friday afternoon at Pocono’s 2.5-mile triangle, Fontaine worked his way from his 13th place starting position into eighth when a failure with the rear gear sent them to the garage and left a 26th place finish, their worst performance of the year.

“Thankfully, we had a good showing with the Truck at Pocono that overshadowed the bad luck in the ARCA race,” said Fontaine. “I’m proud of my teams and guys for staying positive during some frustration times – but I think it will make us stronger for the long haul.

Sunday’s ARCA Winchester 200 is set at the famed Winchester Speedway, a fast-half-mile speedway with treacherous turns. It’s a short track that Fontaine has never experienced before, but he is eager for the new encounter.

“I love short track racing,” offered Fontaine. “It’s how I got my start in stock cars, but I’m not sure if I’ve experienced a track like Winchester before. I’ve been told a lot. I hear it’s a cool place and can give you goosebumps.”

“I’m looking forward to racing it for myself and bringing home a good finish for ProMATIC, Snap Track, AM Technical Solutions and all of our partners that allow me to race.”

Planning to take a short sabbatical from ARCA Racing Series racing following Winchester Speedway, Fontaine says it would be great to go on break on the heels of a solid finish.

“I won’t be doing the dirt races or running the road course at Road America, but I’ll be cheering for the team from the sidelines,” offered Fontaine. “If we can have a good finish on Sunday afternoon it will definitely leave me with a good vibe and momentum when I return at Salem Speedway next month.”

Entering Sunday’s ARCA race, Fontaine currently sits 14th in the series’ standings (+0 positions from Pocono Raceway). Fontaine has a career best finish of 11th twice at Elko (Minn.) Speedway and Madison (Wisc.) international Speedway respectively.

While sticking with a heavy ARCA schedule for now, Fontaine’s focus is expected to expand towards the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series where he’ll compete in a limited schedule this fall in an AM Racing entry.

The Winchester ARCA 200 (200 laps / 100 miles) is the 13th of 20 races on the 2017 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Sat., Aug. 4 with an hour and a half practice session planned from 1:30 p.m. â€“ 3:00 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for later in the day at 6:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag the next afternoon, Sun., Aug. 5 shortly after 2:00 p.m. The event will be broadcasted taped delayed on MAVTV, while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the week’s activities. All times are local (ET).

