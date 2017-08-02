With Pocono Behind, Cunningham and Lee Are Eager for the High-Banks of Winchester

As Cunningham Motorsports heads to one of the most famous tracks on the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule this week, Shane Lee is ready to head back to short-track racing and leave the bad luck behind him. After an up-and-down day at Pocono Raceway and a 13th-place finish, Lee turns to the high-banks of Winchester Speedway to tackle another new track and get back to success.

The ModSpace 150 started under caution with Lee holding the 14th position, but once the green flag dropped on lap five Lee moved through the field with ease, breaking into the top-10 by the end of the first green-flag lap. From there, Lee battled to stay in the top-10 and when a caution fell on lap 26, Lee steered his No. 22 Big Tine Ford Fusion down pit road for four fresh General Tires, Sunoco fuel and adjustments. Restarting in the 10th position on lap 32, Lee fought to stay inside the top-10 for the remainder of the night, ultimately taking away a 13th finish.

“Pocono didn’t go as we had hoped it would, but we’re really looking forward to Winchester,” said Lee. “We had some mechanical issues at Pocono that didn’t let us move up in position very much…we tried all race to stay within the top-10 but it just wasn’t our night and I know we’ll rebound at Winchester. The resiliency and work ethic of this Cunningham team is amazing. Each week they work so hard in the shop to get me the best cars they can and I know our time is coming. It would be awesome to finally get that first win this weekend at Winchester not only for myself, but for the guys in the shop and this entire 22 team.”

While Winchester is just another track to some, it’s one of those on the schedule this year that Lee has never seen. That still doesn’t deter him, though, as some of his best races have come with the unfamiliar territory. With one General Tire Pole Award, one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes all being taken from four first-time short tracks for Lee this season, there are high spirits headed to one of Indiana’s most historic tracks.

“I was a little nervous to have so many tracks that I’d never been to on the schedule this season, but I think I’ve done pretty well at adapting quickly to these new places which is really good experience to have,” said Lee. “I’ve talked to my teammate Dalton (Sargeant) about Winchester a lot this week and I’ve gotten some tips from him since he’s had a lot of experience and success there in the past. It’s been really fun going to all of these new tracks this year…each one is so unique and calls for a different style of racing each week and Winchester is going to be no different.”

That unique style of Winchester has been engraved in the hearts of hundreds who have raced its storied high-banks over the track’s 101 years of existence. With some ranking Winchester Speedway as one of, if not the most, historic short tracks that ARCA travels to, Lee understands the significance of the place that’s been dubbed the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”

“Winchester is one of those tracks that a lot of people know and respect in the racing world,” said Lee. “It’s got no shortage of history and it’s pretty cool to be able to add my name to the long list of drivers who have taken on this track. There’s going to be a really talented field this race which should make things interesting, but hopefully we’ll have another fast No. 22 Big Tine Ford Fusion and I’ll be able to get another strong finish.”

The Winchester ARCA 200 kicks off Saturday, August 5, with practice running from 1:30-3:00 p.m. followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 6. The 200-lap feature event is set to start at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 6. The race will be aired on a tape-delayed basis on MAVTV. All times are local (Eastern).

