Zane Smith Riding Momentum into First ARCA Start at Winchester Speedway

Coming off an impressive podium finish in last weekend’s Pocono race, Zane Smith rides into this weekend’s ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards event at Winchester Speedway with momentum on his side.



18-year old Zane Smith, driver of the No.55 Icon Vehicle Dynamics- La Paz Toyota for Venturini Motorsports, will make his 11th start of the season still looking for that elusive first series victory.



Scoring four top-5’s and eight top-10’s, Smith seems to be closing in on his goal with near misses at Madison Int’l Speedway when he finished runner-up to go along with a third and fourth place finish at both Pocono races and a fourth-place finish at Toledo Speedway.



“We’ve been close – but not close enough,” said Smith whose ten races into his season effort. “This is a stacked series right now with tons of talent. Everything has to go your way to win in this series right now. Our guys have been there – they have what it takes. I feel good about what we accomplished at Pocono and expect to keep our momentum going this weekend at Winchester.”



This will be Smith’s first visit to Indiana’s Winchester Speedway in the ARCA car. Last season he competed on the ultra-fast half mile with the ARCA/CRA Super Series – running laps in both the Pro Late Model and Super Late Model.



“I’ve turned a bunch of laps at this place – it’s awesome! The speed you carry around Winchester is incredible and it produces great racing. We’ll be ready come Sunday.”



Smith will join VMS teammates Christian Eckes and Raphael Lessard this weekend at Winchester.



Media Coverage

The Winchester ARCA 200 will be tape-delayed on MAVTV, airing initially August 19 at 10 p.m. Eastern, and again on August 26 at 10 p.m. Follow live coverage of all the ARCA on-track activities at Winchester with Live audio, timing and scoring and Live chat at arcaracing.com Saturday and Sunday.

VMS PR