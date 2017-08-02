Max Papis Joins MMR for Finger Lakes Wine Country 100 at Watkins Glen International

The next race on the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East schedule is the Finger Lakes Wine Country 100 at Watkins Glen International. As teams prepare for the upcoming event, the Martin-McClure Racing organization has placed a lot of pressure on themselves to recapture the success from last year's showing at the same event where the team not only started the race from the pole position, but also went on to win the race and set a new track record. The pressure is palpable but the team is prepared, poised and ready for the challenge.

The Martin-McClure Racing organization is pleased to announce another driver to the roster of talented driver's showcased this season. Italian born Max Papis will be piloting the No.13 entry for the upcoming event. Papis, who has competed in Formula One, IndyCar, and NASCAR's top 3 racing tiers, brings with him a passion for road course racing as well as the experience of many laps around Watkins Glen International.