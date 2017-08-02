Max Papis Joins MMR for Finger Lakes Wine Country 100 at Watkins Glen International

|
The next race on the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East schedule is the Finger Lakes Wine Country 100 at Watkins Glen International. As teams prepare for the upcoming event, the Martin-McClure Racing organization has placed a lot of pressure on themselves to recapture the success from last year's showing at the same event where the team not only started the race from the pole position, but also went on to win the race and set a new track record. The pressure is palpable but the team is prepared, poised and ready for the challenge.
The Martin-McClure Racing organization is pleased to announce another driver to the roster of talented driver's showcased this season. Italian born Max Papis will be piloting the No.13 entry for the upcoming event. Papis, who has competed in Formula One, IndyCar, and NASCAR's top 3 racing tiers, brings with him a passion for road course racing as well as the experience of many laps around Watkins Glen International.
Papis will be under direction of crew chief Matt Weber for the event.
|
Eric McClure:
"We welcome Max Papis to our team and are excited to have a driver of his caliber join us for the upcoming event. With Max's experience on road courses, he'll be able to give valuable feedback so we can strengthen our road course package and give us our best shot at a strong finish. The pressure is on this weekend, but our team is ready."
|
Hal Martin:
"I'm excited to have Max Papis joining us this weekend for the Finger Lakes Wine Country 100 at Watkins Glen International. Max is an expert on the road courses and a talented athlete. Max is, what I consider, to be a road course specialist and he will be able to put his skills to good use this weekend. I look forward to the race and to the opportunity for a strong showing. "
|
Max Papis:
"It's great to be back behind the wheel of a NASCAR racecar. I'm looking forward to helping Eric & Hal as they develop their program and their goals of NASCAR team ownership."
MMR PR