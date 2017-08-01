First of Two Road Courses Comes at Crucial Time

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will begin the final stretch of the season with the Finger Lakes Wine Country 100 at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Friday, August 4. The road course event will cap off a furious midseason for teams that will have raced five times in a six-week span beginning on July 1.

Two drivers, NASCAR Next members Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland, have emerged from the busy summer with their sights set firmly on the K&N Pro Series East championship. Gilliland, 17-years-old from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, has won two races in a row entering Watkins Glen — including last week’s combination race at Iowa Speedway, his second straight win at the track — and trails Burton,16, by just six points atop the championship standings. The Huntersville, North Carolina, native has four wins this season and nine top fives in 10 races to hold the point lead.

Burton and Gilliland are the only two series drivers to finish in the top 10 in every start this season.

But Watkins Glen, the first of two road course races over the final four races of the season, throws a new wrinkle into the championship picture. In three career road course starts, Burton has never finished higher than 11th. He finished 12th at Watkins Glen a year ago, in his only series start at the track. Gilliland, on the other hand, finished second out west at the two road course events at Utah Motorsports Campus last year en route to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West title.

NASCAR PR