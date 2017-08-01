MDM Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Review: Iowa Speedway

Over the weekend, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) and NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (NKNPSW) came together for the annual East/West showdown at Iowa Speedway located in Newton, Iowa. The Casey's General Store 150 featured a stout 34-car field featuring the country's best NASCAR prospects. MDM Motorsports fielded two entries in the event including current NKNPSE championship points leader Harrison Burton.

Burton was joined by Vinnie Miller at the 7/8-mile speedway. Miller finished sixth at Iowa Speedway in the ARCA Racing Series (ARS) Presented by Menards Fans With Benefits 150 on July 8. Burton had two previous starts at the speedway where he finished third in the 2016 ARS event driving for MDM Motorsports and eighth in the 2016 NKNPSE event.

Burton struggled with a loose race car all day long. He qualified ninth in the DEX Imaging No. 12 Toyota. Despite struggling to get a handle on the car, he never dropped outside the top-10. The No. 12 team made adjustments at the halfway break hoping to tighten him up. The second half proved to be much more successful for the 16-year-old driver. He was able to work his way into the top-five, running much more competitive lap times. He went on to finish fourth. Miller struggled to get his car dialed in as well. After qualifying 19th in the Master Mfg. Inc., Toyota, he was able to march his way into the top-15 fairly quick. By halfway, he made his way into the top-10. After the halfway break and several changes, he was able to continue his forward progress. With just a handful of laps to go while running ninth, he blew a tire and had to pit, ending his shot at another good Iowa Speedway finish.

Burton, driver of the DEX Imaging No. 12... The 16-year-old Huntersville, N.C., driver has had a phenomenal season thus far capturing a series leading four wins. Friday's Casey's General Store 150 was Burton's third race at Iowa speedway. A third-place finish in the 2016 ARS event and an eighth-place finish in the 2016 NKNPSE event were backed up by his fourth-place finish this year. After qualifying ninth and fighting a very loose race car, he was able to score another top-five. He remains the series points leader heading into the final four NKNPSE races of the season.

Burton on Iowa: "My guys worked really hard today, but things just didn't work out the way we wanted them to. Racing is an up and down business, and for a fourth-place run to be somewhat of a down for us shows what an amazing year we're having. We're going to be really strong these next four races, and I'm ready to fight with my MDM Motorsports team."

Miller, driver of the Master Mfg., Inc. No. 41... The Casey's General Store 150 was Miller's second trip to Iowa Speedway this month. He scored an impressive sixth-place finish in the ARS Fans With Benefits 150 on July 8. After a disappointing qualifying effort, Miller wasted no time working his way to the front. By the halfway break, despite a loose race car, he was 10th. A few changes at halfway resulted in Miller working his way as high as seventh before a flat tire ended his chances of another good Iowa Speedway finish.

Miller on Iowa: "Iowa Speedway is really fun place to race. I've enjoyed both my starts there this year. We struggled a little bit today but still had a top-10 car as the race wore on. We've had some bad luck these last couple of races but that doesn't mean this team isn't close to scoring a win. These cars are really fast right and a blast to drive. I really can't thank everyone involved enough for the hard work. I'm having a lot of fun and I can't wait to get back at it soon."

The Casey's General Store 150 will be broadcast on NBCSN August 3 at 7 p.m., ET.

