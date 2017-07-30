Ferrando Sweeps The German Weekend

Thomas Ferrando (#37 Knauf Racing Team Ford Mustang) closed the ELITE 2 Regular Season with a sweep at the iconic Hockenheimring in the first edition of the American FanFest. The Knauf Racing driver led flag-to-flag in the ELITE 2 Round 8 and sustained the pressure brought by a hard-charging Ulysse Delsaux (#3 Tepac RDV Compétition Toyota Camry) to score his fifth win of the season and a record-tying ninth career ELITE 2 Win.



Ferrando also cemented his points lead for the playoffs, bringing it up to 38 points over Felipe Rabello (#56 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) and 40 over Delsaux.



After celebrating with his Knauf Racing family in Victory Lane for the second time this weekend, Ferrando added, “Wow, that was a tough win! Ulysse was really good and kept the pressure on. He had a good run on me a few times but fortunately for us we were able to keep the Knauf Racing hotrod up front all race long. I want to thank all my fans who came out to watch us race here this weekend. It’s special, winning both ELITE 2 races in NASCAR Whelen Euro Series’ Inaugural weekend here at Hockenheimring. For me, it's also very special to win here for my incredible sponsor, Knauf, and my awesome team, Knauf Racing. Their hard work is what makes all this possible and it's great to celebrate with them in Victory lane. This is really fantastic!”



Starting from the pole, Ferrando jumped to an early while the battle for second unfolded between Maciej Dreszer (#66 DF1 Racing Team Chevrolet SS), Nicky Petersen (#46 Racing Total Chevrolet SS), Guillaume Dumarey (#24 PK Carsport Chevrolet SS) and Delsaux in a nail biting first lap race.



While Dumarey had the worst end in the fight and was forced to retire taking a big hit in the championship standings, it was Delsaux who emerged in second place on lap 2 and started hunting down Ferrando, but despite running less than 0.5 seconds from his fellow countryman fni the second part of the record, he never had the chance to mount a final attack to the lead and Ferrando crossed the finish line .739 second ahead.



Third place changed hands multiple times between Petersen and Rabello and it was the Dane who had the final say with a brilliant move on lap 8 that gave him a podium finish in his return to the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series with the Racing Total team and a Rookie Cup win. Rabello scored important points with the fourth place, while Gil Lister (#44 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) was a solid fifth.



Newcomer Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer ended up sixth, ahead of Marconi Abreu (#47 RDV Compétition Ford Mustang), Meisam Taheri (#77 Dog Racing Chevrolet SS), Evan Pichard-Arnaud (#95 Dog Racing Ford Mustang) and Dario Caso (#8 Racers Motorsport Ford Mustang), who rounded out the top-10 and won the Legend Trophy.



Carmen Boix Gil (#1 Alex Caffi Motorsport Ford Mustang) won the Lady Cup with the 16th place.



The ELITE 2 Division will be back on track on September 16-17 for the first round of the playoffs at the Autodromo di Franciacorta in Italy.

