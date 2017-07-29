Ferrando Takes Thrilling Race at Hockenheim

French racer, Thomas Ferrando (#37 Knauf Racing Ford Mustang) showed thousands of race fans just how determined he is to win this season’s ELITE 2 Championship pulling off a stunning win in the seventh round of the regular season race at the legendary Hockenheimring in Baden-Wurtenberg, Germany.



The Frenchman took home his fourth win of the season and ninth of his NASCAR career, jumping to second in the record books for all-time winningest drivers in the ELITE 2 Division.



After receiving countless accolades from numerous Knauf team members, family, friends and race fans in Victory Lane, a gracious Ferrando shared his thoughts on today’s win. Ferrando said, “I’m so very happy! What a fantastic win today! I had such a great race car and I have my incredible team to thank for it. I think the Hockenheimring is an incredible place!” Ferrando also shared, “This win is very special for me and my team. Karl Knauf, from the Knauf family, came to watch the race today, as did over one hundred Knauf Team employees. To win here today in front of them and have the opportunity to celebrate with my Knauf Racing family is really awesome and I am so very thankful.”



Starting fifth on the grid, Ferrando took the lead on lap five after a thrilling, action-packed start, full of door-to-door battles, in which both Maciej Dreszer (#66 DF1 Racing Team Chevrolet SS) and Nicky Petersen (#46 Racing Total Chevrolet SS) led a NASCAR race for the first time in their careers.



Once out front, Ferrando took off and built a solid margin on Dreszer and Guillaume Dumarey (#24 PK Carsport Chevrolet SS) who engaged in a spectacular duel for second that reached its culmination with a contact costing Dumarey the second place finish after receiving a 30-second penalty that relegated him to seventh. Dreszer ended up spinning after the contact but managed to hold on to second and win the Rookie Cup.



The energetic Dreszer said, “What a great race! It was exciting to battle door-to-door with my competitors for so many laps. I think we put on a great show for the fans!” Dreszer exclaimed, “I love NASCAR and look forward to the future.”



16-year-old debutant Jean Baptiste Simmenauer put up very strong performance by scoring a podium finish in his first ever ELITE 2 race thanks to a pass on lap 6 on Martin Doubek (#5 Renauer Motorsport Ford Mustang), who ended up fourth ahead of Gil Linster (#44 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS).



Simmenaur said, “I love NASCAR! These cars are so fun to drive! I enjoyed the challenge of the competition and I look forward to racing again in the Series.”



Home track driver Justin Kunz (#44 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) finished sixth, while Guillaume Dumarey (#24 PK Carsport Chevrolet SS) was classified in seventh place. Sam Taheri (#77 Dog Racing Chevrolet SS) took his second top-10 finish of the season, followed by Mirco Schultis (#70 Mishumotors Chevrolet SS), who took the win in the Lenged Trophy and Carmen Boix Gil (#1 Alex Caffi Motorsport Ford Mustang), who won the Lady cup.



Sunday’s ELITE 2 Division Round 8 will be streamed live on Fanschoice.tv and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Facebook page starting from 10:20 am CET.

NASCAR Euro Series PR