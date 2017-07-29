Justin Haley Holds on to Win ModSpace 150 at the Pocono Raceway with Mason Mitchell Motorsports

Mason Mitchell Motorsports has been knocking on the door to victory lane all season long in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards. Friday afternoon the team cashed in as Justin Haley put the No. 78 Team Construction Chevrolet in victory lane in the ModSpace 150 at the Pocono Raceway.

Haley took the lead away from Kaz Grala on the afternoon’s final restart with 28 laps to go. The 18-year-old NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rookie held off a furious charge from Riley Herbst on the last lap to score his third win in a row in ARCA competition.

“I got a call from Mason Tuesday afternoon," said Haley. "He told me to bring my seat over…we mounted it up Tuesday night, and here we are. Just so thankful we could piece it together so quickly. These MMM guys build fast cars. Crew chief Kevin Reed made great calls all race long. They’ve had quick cars all year, I’m glad I was able to help them get to victory lane.”

“I knew the 18 was coming," Haley said. "My spotter Kevin Hamlin did a great job keeping my moral boosted but I spent a lot of time looking in the mirror those last few laps."

“I was having to run the car hard to stay up front. Managing lapped traffic was challenging, and we fired off on a green race track. Fortunately, the General Tires were amazing."

The win is MMM’s first of the 2017 season and their first win as a team since last August at Springfield with Haley behind the wheel.

“I’m really happy for our team,” Owner Mason Mitchell stated. “We’ve had speed everywhere this season. Unfortunately, the racing gods haven’t been on our side until today. Justin is a ton of talent. Our team needed this. Hopefully we can carry this momentum for the rest of the season.”

Haley and MMM have become a winning combination. The duo has paired twice resulting in two wins last August at Springfield and now at the Pocono Raceway.

The victory marks the seventh victory for MMM since their inception in 2014. The teams seven wins seven different tracks on the ARCA schedule

MMM PR