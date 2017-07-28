Day And De Doncker Lead Practice, Back-to-Back ELITE Club Wins for Cardoso

28 Jul 2017
Racing News
Day And De Doncker Lead Practice, Back-to-Back ELITE Club Wins for Cardoso Stephane Azemard for NASCAR Euro Series
Alon Day (#54 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) was the quickest NASCAR Whelen Euro Series driver in practice to open the inaugural American Fan Fest weekend at the Hockenheimring, while Eric De Doncker (#98 Motorsport 98 Ford Mustang) posted the fastest time in the ELITE 2 Division. 

Day, who sits third in points entering the last event of the 2017 regular season, wheeled the #54 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS around the 3.692 Kilometers of the legendary German track in 1:32.749 in the last practice session to edge reigning champion Anthony Kumpen (#24 PK Carsport Chevrolet SS), who led the first practice in the morning, by a mere .072 seconds. 

Frederic Gabillon (#3 Tepac RDV Compétition Toyota Camry), points leader Borja Garcia (#7 Racers Motorsport Ford Mustang) and Stienes Longin (#11 PK Carsport Chevrolet SS) completed the top-5. The Belgian also led the Junior Trophy classification ahead of Gianmarco Ercoli (#9 Racers Motorsport Ford Mustang), Salvador Tineo Arroyo (#54 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) and Thomas Ferrando (#37 Knauf Racing Team Ford Mustang), who took the spots from sixth to eighth. Freddy Nordstrom (#44 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) and Christophe Bouchut (#66 DF1 Racing Team Chevrolet SS) rounded out the top-10. 

Eric De Doncker (#98 Motorsport 98 Ford Mustang) was fastest among the Challengers and also topped the ELITE 2 Division charts with a 1:34.391 lap that placed him ahead of two-time pole sitter Guillaume Dumarey (#24 PK Carsport Chevrolet SS), who led the final practice session in 1:34.536 and was fastest among the rookies. 

Ulysse Delsaux (#3 Tepac RDV Compétition Toyota Camry), points leader Thomas Ferrando (#37 Knauf Racing Team Ford Mustang) and Justin Kunz (#11 PK Carsport Chevrolet SS) completed the top-5. Martin Doubek was sixth fastests ahead of Paul Guiod (#73 Knauf Racing Team Ford Mustang), Maciej Dreszer (#66 DF1 Racing Team Chevrolet SS), debutant Jean Baptiste Simmenauer (#27 Alex Caffi Motorsport Ford Mustang) and fresh two-time winner Felipe Rabello (#56 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS).

Carmen Boix Gil (#1 Alex Caffi Motorsport Ford Mustang)  was the fastest contender for the Lady Cup.

Qualifying for the American Fan Fest will begin on Saturday morning at 10:00 CET. All the action from the Hockenheimring will be streamed live on Fanschoice.tv and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Facebook page.
 
 
ELITE Club Round 2
Back-to-Back ELITE Club Wins for Cardoso
Brazilian’s Second in the Division’s Inaugural Season
Alfredo Cardoso (#95 Dog Racing Ford Mustang) grabbed the second checkered flag of his NASCAR racing career at the legendary Hockenheimring in the inaugural season of the Series' ELITE Club Division.  The Brazilian pulled consistent lap times throughout the two race session, outperforming a twelve-car field of eager contenders vying for a prestigious podium finish.  Cardoso went into the NASCAR record books earlier this season becoming the first ELITE Club winner in the inaugural season’s opener at Circuit Valencia, Spain.  

After celebrating with his team in Victory Lane, Cardoso expressed his excitement for today’s win and his second of the season.  Cardoso said, “This is really special and I’m thankful for this opportunity.  The Dog Racing team gave me an awesome racecar today.  I like this track very much and I can’t believe this is my second win of the season. I also want to thank the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for this new division, I’m learning a lot and I really want invite all fellow Brazilians to join it. It’s a lot of fun!”

Second place finisher, Andreas Kuchelbacker (#5 Renauer Motorsport Ford Mustang), and third place finisher, Marcelo Silva (#77 Dog Racing Ford Mustang), ensured an all Ford Mustang podium finish and a great performance for Dog Racing. 

Debutants Bernard Simmenauer (#27 Alex Caffi Motorsport Toyota Camry) and Harry De Doncker (#98 Motorsport 98 Ford Mustang) completed the top-5, ahead of Luciano Carcheri (#2 Alex Caffi Motorsport Toyota Camry), Franco Ercoli (#9 Racers Motorsport Ford Mustang), Deo Alves (#66 DF1 Racing Team Chevrolet SS), Eric Muet (#1 Alex Caffi Motorsport Ford Mustang) and Yann Schar (#28 RDV Competition Ford Mustang), who rounded out the top-10.
 
The ELITE Club Division provides an affordable option for drivers interested in discovering the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in a friendly and unique atmosphere and will return to action on September 16-17 in Italy at the Autodromo di Franciacorta.





