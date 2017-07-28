Day And De Doncker Lead Practice, Back-to-Back ELITE Club Wins for Cardoso

Alfredo Cardoso (#95 Dog Racing Ford Mustang) grabbed the second checkered flag of his NASCAR racing career at the legendary Hockenheimring in the inaugural season of the Series' ELITE Club Division. The Brazilian pulled consistent lap times throughout the two race session, outperforming a twelve-car field of eager contenders vying for a prestigious podium finish. Cardoso went into the NASCAR record books earlier this season becoming the first ELITE Club winner in the inaugural season’s opener at Circuit Valencia, Spain.



After celebrating with his team in Victory Lane, Cardoso expressed his excitement for today’s win and his second of the season. Cardoso said, “This is really special and I’m thankful for this opportunity. The Dog Racing team gave me an awesome racecar today. I like this track very much and I can’t believe this is my second win of the season. I also want to thank the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for this new division, I’m learning a lot and I really want invite all fellow Brazilians to join it. It’s a lot of fun!”



Second place finisher, Andreas Kuchelbacker (#5 Renauer Motorsport Ford Mustang), and third place finisher, Marcelo Silva (#77 Dog Racing Ford Mustang), ensured an all Ford Mustang podium finish and a great performance for Dog Racing.



Debutants Bernard Simmenauer (#27 Alex Caffi Motorsport Toyota Camry) and Harry De Doncker (#98 Motorsport 98 Ford Mustang) completed the top-5, ahead of Luciano Carcheri (#2 Alex Caffi Motorsport Toyota Camry), Franco Ercoli (#9 Racers Motorsport Ford Mustang), Deo Alves (#66 DF1 Racing Team Chevrolet SS), Eric Muet (#1 Alex Caffi Motorsport Ford Mustang) and Yann Schar (#28 RDV Competition Ford Mustang), who rounded out the top-10.



The ELITE Club Division provides an affordable option for drivers interested in discovering the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in a friendly and unique atmosphere and will return to action on September 16-17 in Italy at the Autodromo di Franciacorta.