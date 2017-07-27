Zane Smith Welcomes Pennsylvania’s Home Town Musselman’s back to Pocono Raceway

Venturini Motorsports’ rookie Zane Smith will make his second career visit to the ‘Tricky Triangle’ tomorrow afternoon in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards – ModSpace 150 at Pocono Raceway.



Smith, an 18-year native from Huntington Beach, CA and current member of this year’s NASCAR Next group, finished fourth at Pocono during the ARCA series’ first season visit to Pocono last month.



In his quest to tame the intimidating 2.5 mile superspeedway, driver Zane Smith welcomes back Pennsylvania’s very own Musselman’s BIG CUP Apple Sauce to the side of his black No.55 Toyota Camry. Musselman’s, a valued partner of Venturini Motorsports’ ARCA program, has been prominently featured on the team’s fleet of Toyotas throughout the 2017 season.



On Wednesday prior to arriving in the Pocono Mountains, Smith and his Venturini Motorsports team visited Knouse Foods Inc., the grower owned producer, marketer and distributor of Musselman’s, one of the country’s leading brands of apple sauce.



Located two hours south of Pocono Raceway in Peach Glen, Pennsylvania, Smith took the opportunity to meet with a group of enthusiastic employees while visiting several of the company’s area manufacturing plants.



“It was a huge honor and really cool experience to spend the afternoon touring Musselman’s corporate offices and manufacturing plants,” said Smith. “The tour of the manufacturing plant was super dope! After eating my share of it this season it’s really cool to see how it’s produced.”



“I can’t thank Musselman’s enough. They’ve been such huge supporters of me and this team all season long - It’s really special to take time away from the track and meet with everyone and see their side of the business up close.”



Venturini Motorsports will host a large contingency of Musselman’s corporate family on Friday at Pocono Raceway.



“We had a strong finish here at Pocono back in June. Nothing would make me happier than to grab my first series win with everyone from Musselman’s here at their home track tomorrow night.”



No superspeedway has appeared more on the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule over the years than Pocono Raceway. The upcoming ModSpace 150 marks the 65th ARCA race on the track's 2.5-mile triangle since the series debuted on the big track in 1983.



Practice for the ModSpace 150 is Friday morning (July 28) from 9 - 10:30 a.m., with General Tire Pole Qualifying at 1:30 p.m. The ModSpace 150 is scheduled to get underway at 4:00 p.m., with the race airing on FS1 same afternoon at 6:00 p.m.

VMS PR