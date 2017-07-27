Sheldon Creed Adds Both Dirt Races to his ARCA Schedule with Mason Mitchell Motorsports

Off-road racing ace Sheldon Creed will add two races to his ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule with championship team Mason Mitchell Motorsports (MMM). Creed will make his MMM debut next month driving the No. 78 United Rentals/A.M. Ortega Construction/RTL Leasing Chevrolet at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Two weeks later Creed will return behind the wheel at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. The 19-year-old driver is coming off of back-to-back top-five finishes including a career best finish of third at Iowa Speedway earlier this month. In five starts in 2017 he’s earned two top-five finishes and four top-tens. He recently competed in the fifth annual Eldora Dirt Derby with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“I think my driving background will help out for the two dirt races,” Creed explained. “it's going to be very slick and coming from dirt I'll have a good idea what to expect and different things you can do to get the car around the track.”

“I felt pretty comfortable right when I jumped in an ARCA car. There's just so much to learn and I think we've just struggled to put it all together but now we're starting to get some consistency.

“I've wanted to do the dirt races in the past so I asked and boom it was a done deal a few days later. I’m really looking forward to working with everyone at MMM. They build fast cars and have had a lot of success in ARCA, especially on dirt.”

Creed made his ARCA debut last year at the Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tennessee where he wowed the crowd by running in the top-3 into the final laps, before being shuffled back on a final lap restart to earn a seventh-place finish.

The El Cajon, California native has quite the impressive racing resume already at such a young age earning two back-to-back Stadium Super Trucks championships (2015, 2016) and an X-Games gold medal. He began racing BMX at age 3 and won 2 motocross championships at age 6 and has won a championship every year since 2008. Thus far in 2017, he has already competed in ARCA, NASCAR K&N East and West, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the Trans Am Series and the Stadium Super Truck Series, where he has won 6 of his 12 starts. He will add two NASCAR Xfinity Series races next month on the road courses of Mid-Ohio and Road America.

Mason Mitchell Motorsports is the defending winner at the Illinois State Fairgrounds with Justin Haley. Both dirt races will be broadcast on MAVTV with the Illinois State Fairgrounds race being broadcast live on MAVTV.

MMM PR