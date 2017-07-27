The NASCAR Foundation Appoints Four New Members to Board of Directors

The NASCAR Foundation today announced the appointment of four members to the organization’s board of directors. The multi-faceted group represents business community experience and leadership at the local and national levels, positioning the Foundation for future growth in its mission to improve the quality of life for children in need.

The four new members include:

Randy Dye, owner of Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM, FIAT, Maserati Alfa Romeo of Daytona and Daytona Certified Pre-Owned Center. Dye also serves on the National Dealer Council for FCA, on the executive board of directors as treasurer for the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce, on the board of directors for the Museum of Arts & Sciences and as a trustee for Volusia Flagler Boys & Girls Club, among other community organizations.

Peter Intermaggio, senior vice president for brand marketing and communications for Comcast Cable and a former staff member for several members of the U.S. House of Representatives. He is also the former worldwide managing director at the advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather.

Charles Lydecker, former president of the retail division at Brown & Brown, Inc., is currently a trustee of American University, director at Gateway Banks of Florida, chairman of the Florida Neurological Injury Compensation Association and director of Halifax Health Foundation. He is the former chairman of the United Way of Volusia and Flagler counties and the Daytona Beach and Halifax chambers of commerce; he also is former vice chairman of the Florida Ethics Commission and past chairman of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

Norris Scott, NASCAR’s vice president of analytics and insights. Scott leads a new team providing a valuable resource for measurement and analytics of data across social and digital media, broadcast, traditional consumer and category research, fan engagement and sponsorship valuation. Scott previously oversaw the NASCAR partnership marketing and commercial teams, which managed relationships with prominent sponsors.

”These are valuable additions, making a board that was already strong even stronger,” said Mike Helton, chairman of The NASCAR Foundation. “This foursome represents our dual commitment to our roots in the Daytona Beach-area community and the aspiration to grow our impact at the national level. We are proud to welcome Randy, Peter, Charles and Norris to The NASCAR Foundation’s board of directors.”

NASCAR PR