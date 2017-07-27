Noah Gragson Returns to ARCA; Set for Double Duty Action at Pocono

19-year old Noah Gragson will reunite with Venturini Motorsports (VMS) and make his third ARCA Racing Series start of the season competing in Friday's ModSpace 150 at Pocono Raceway.



Gragson, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, will pilot the No.15 Switch Toyota Camry with crew chief Jeff McClure leading the charge.



This will be Gragson's second visit to Pocono Raceway and sixth overall career series start. His career best finish of fifth came last year during the series finale at Kansas Speedway.



"I'm really looking forward to the challenge this weekend," says Gragson. "I'll be running both the ARCA and Truck race on back-to-back days. There's obviously a big difference between vehicles but the extra seat time will help a bunch just getting more familiar with the track. I’m going into Pocono open minded and hoping for the best outcome.”



The charismatic Gragson, a full time driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports (No.18 Switch Toyota Tundra), will use Friday's 60-lap ARCA event as a warm up for Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race.



The double duty action at Pocono marks the first time this season he's run two races at the same track in the same weekend.



Currently ninth in the NCWTS driver standings Gragson will make two more ARCA starts this season with VMS - Road America (August 27) and Chicagoland Speedway (September 14).



No superspeedway has appeared more on the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule over the years than Pocono Raceway. The upcoming ModSpace 150 marks the 65th ARCA race on the track's 2.5-mile triangle since the series debuted on the big track in 1983.



Practice for the ModSpace 150 is Friday morning (July 28) from 9 - 10:30 a.m., with General Tire Pole Qualifying at 1:30 p.m. The ModSpace 150 is scheduled to get underway at 4:00 p.m., with the race airing on FS1 same afternoon at 6:00 p.m.

VMS PR