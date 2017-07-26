Gus Dean; Win-Tron Racing look for “GREET” finish at Pocono Raceway

Tallying his ninth consecutive top-10 finish this past weekend at Lucas Oil Raceway, SCOTT Rookie of the Year leader Gus Dean (@gusdean) returns to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway this weekend looking to turn up the heat on the track with his second career ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards victory in Friday afternoon’s ModSpace 150.

Dean, the Bluffton, S.C. native is eager to return to Pocono’s 2.5-mile layout after his Win-Tron Racing team turned in a stout fifth-place performance in June’s General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200.

Aboard the No. 32 GREE Cooling Products Toyota, the 23-year-old stepped up his practice game and qualified second, but after the series’ ran out of time to complete qualifying, Dean was regulated to his 14th place practice result for the start.

By the end of the race, Dean picked up nine spots and racked in what was his third top-five finish of the year.

While consistency has been paramount to keep Dean inside the top-five in the championship standings just past the halfway point of the season, Dean is yearning for a win.

“A win this Friday at Pocono would be awesome,” said Dean who sits fourth in the championship standings. “We’ve had good cars all season long, but for the past month or so we’ve had really great cars. I feel like we’re right there when it comes to having cars capable of winning, we just need to sign, seal and deliver.”

Armed with the same No. 32 GREE Toyota that Dean muscled to that fifth-place run last month, Dean believes the leadership from crew chief Todd Myers and car owner Kevin Cywinski will keep him focused and his head in the game for the short 60-lap race that awaits him on July 28.

“Since Pocono, the guys have been really fine-tuning this car,” mentioned Dean. “The guys have made a few tweaks at the shop making sure we can come back to Pocono this week and be a little faster than we were in June.

“I’ve enjoyed being at the shop with the guys. We really have become close. I’ve built a relationship with them off the track from having a barbecue or jet skiing on Lake Norman – it’s allowed me to get them know better and it ultimately has made our relationship at the track even better. I want to win for GREE.

“But I also want to win for my guys. Because, they really are the best.”

With a quick one-day show on tap for Friday, Dean knows what he and Myers will have to do with their No. 32 GREE Toyota to make sure they are a factor when the payday window opens.

“Our car was really good on the long runs at Pocono, but this is a really short race,” added Dean. “Talking to Todd and Kevin, we just need to make sure our No. 32 GREE Toyota has the short and long run speed to contend.

“Clean air I think will be pivotal too. We know what we gotta do. We just gotta go out and do it.”

For the sixth time this season, Dean will carry the GREE onboard camera offering an exclusive look from aboard his Kevin Cywinski-owned machine.

In 18 career ARCA Racing Series starts, Dean captured his first career victory in his second ever start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting second in Apr. 2016. Overall, Dean has five top-five and 12 top-10 finishes and has led 37 laps in ARCA competition.

The ModSpace 150 (60 laps / 150 miles) is the 12th of 20 races on the 2017 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Fri., July 28 with an hour and a half practice session planned from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for later in the day at 1:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag later shortly after 4:00 p.m. The event will be broadcasted live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the week’s activities. All times are local (ET).

Gus Dean PR