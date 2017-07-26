19-Year-Old NASCAR Driver Helps Give a Dog a Job

What do assistance dogs and race cars have in common? Top-notch quality. Race car drivers want a vehicle that performs on every turn. People with disabilities need expertly-trained assistance dogs who are up to the task of increasing independence. Now, one driver has gone to the dogs to generate awareness for Canine Companions for Independence®.

Growing up, Kyle Weatherman was surrounded by pet dogs and had a desire to help people. When he learned about Canine Companions, partnering through his #kylekares initiative seemed like the perfect fit. "I've always loved dogs," says Weatherman, "but the impact I want to have on the world is bigger than that. I want to help people too, and Canine Companions does just that."

Kyle Weatherman started his stint in the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) series at age 15. Now 19, Weatherman has secured a victory in every series in which he participated and is moving up from the NASCAR minors aiming for the main circuits at speeds over 200mph.

Founded in 1975, Canine Companions is the largest provider of assistance dogs for people with disabilities. Trained in over 40 commands, these highly-skilled assistance dogs enhance independence for children, adults, and veterans with disabilities by learning jobs like picking up dropped items, pulling a manual wheelchair, and turning on a light. Training, placing, and providing a lifetime of ongoing support for each dog is a $50,000 investment, however, Canine Companions assistance dogs are provided free of charge to recipients. Weatherman wants to support that initiative in any way he can. He adds, "These dogs have important jobs to do and my position as a driver means I can help raise awareness for this great organization and help provide more assistance dogs to people with disabilities."

In July, Weatherman made his 50th ARCA career start, with an impressive 25 of those 50 starts ending in top five finishes. On September 14, his car will feature Canine Companions. Fans can follow the rest of Kyle's amazing season at kyleweatherman.com. Together, Kyle and Canine Companions are working to Give Independence—and Give a Dog a Job.

Canine Companions for Independence PR