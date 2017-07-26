Another Top-10 For Lee at Lucas Oil; Turns to Pocono Next

After adding one more top-10 finish to the season at Lucas Oil Raceway last week, Cunningham Motorsports driver Shane Lee now heads to Pocono Raceway looking for redemption. At a track where Lee has seen previous success, the 24-year-old returns to the Tricky Triangle with optimism and expectations after securing a ninth-place finish last Friday night to start the second half of the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards season.

Tackling new tracks has quickly become second nature for Lee and Lucas Oil Raceway was no different. Starting from the seventh position, Lee stayed in contention with the top-10 leaders all night, ultimately earning his sixth top-10 finish of the year in the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200.

“We had a strong No. 22 Big Tine Ford Fusion at Lucas Oil,” said Lee. “We had tested a few days before the race so I was able to get a taste of what the track was like which definitely helped for the race. We had a good run, but we were fighting changing conditions throughout the night which ended up putting us back. Another top-10 isn’t bad, but it’s not what we hope for each race. I know we have a car that can win and I have high hopes going into Pocono that we’ll be able to finally get that win we’ve been looking for since Daytona.”

Lee struggled during his last appearance at the famed track back in June, but he quickly put that behind him and has high confidence for his return this Friday. Some of that confidence stems from last year’s July race where Lee battled for first throughout the race and finished in fourth.

“I definitely know I can have a good run at this track,” said Lee. “Last year I was able to lead a few laps and stay up front for the entire race. In the first race this year back in June, we had some misfortune and we didn’t get to really show our full capability. Pocono is one of my favorite tracks…it’s a really fun and challenging place to run. It’s so unique and you really have to be precise in each turn because they’re so different. I think I’ve been able to figure out the track having been here a few times and it should be a really good race for us.”

The ModSpace 150 will take place Friday, July 28, with practice running from 9:00-10:30 that morning. General Tire Pole Qualifying is set for 1:00 p.m. followed by the 60-lap race starting at 4:00 live on FS1. All time are local (Eastern).

Be sure to check out Pocono Raceway on Snapchat (@PoconoRaceway) this Friday as Shane and Cunningham Motorsports teammate Dalton Sargeant take it over for the day. You can also keep up with Cunningham Motorsports on Facebook and Instagram (@CunninghamRace) and on Twitter (@Cunningham_Race). Head to www.cunninghamrace.com for more news. You can follow Shane on social media as well through Facebook and Twitter (@ShaneLeeRacing) and Instagram (@Shane_Lee00).

Big Tine is manufactured in Rockville, Ind. and was introduced to the market in 2010. Big Tine is the only feed supplement on the market that utilizes the power of Whitetail InstitutesTM 30-06 mineral and vitamin supplement for year-round support management of a healthy, flourishing herd. For more information on Big Tine, products or where to buy visit us at www.bigtine.com on Facebook @BigTine and on Instagram @BigTineOfficial.

Cunningham Motorsports PR