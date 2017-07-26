Jeff Green Joins MMR for Casey's General Store 150 at Iowa Speedway

As the summer stretch continues, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East is preparing for the next race on the schedule. NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West teams are preparing to make the cross country journey to the annual East meets West race - Casey's General Store 150 at Iowa Speedway.

Martin-McClure Racing is pleased to announce another driver to the growing list of talented athletes the organization has worked with since the team began in late 2015. Jeff Green, 2000 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, will pilot the No. 13 entry for this event. Green will be under direction of crew chief Matt Weber for the race weekend.

Green was a teammate of MMR team owners Hal Martin and Eric McClure during their time as drivers at TriStar Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.