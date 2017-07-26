Jeff Green Joins MMR for Casey's General Store 150 at Iowa Speedway

|
As the summer stretch continues, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East is preparing for the next race on the schedule. NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West teams are preparing to make the cross country journey to the annual East meets West race - Casey's General Store 150 at Iowa Speedway.
Martin-McClure Racing is pleased to announce another driver to the growing list of talented athletes the organization has worked with since the team began in late 2015. Jeff Green, 2000 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, will pilot the No. 13 entry for this event. Green will be under direction of crew chief Matt Weber for the race weekend.
Green was a teammate of MMR team owners Hal Martin and Eric McClure during their time as drivers at TriStar Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
|
Eric McClure:
"We're privileged to add a driver of Jeff's caliber to our program. I think that the fact that drivers such as Jeff want to drive our equipment speaks volumes for what we're creating at MMR.
When I was a driver at TriStar Motorsports, Jeff was influential in my career. He filled after my accident at Talladega and subsequent illnesses the following year all while encouraging me every step of the way. I don't think I'll ever be able to thank Jeff for everything he's done for me. I'm glad I can put Jeff in our equipment and have a strong shot at winning.
Jeff, Hal and I will be keeping Mark Smith and his family in our thoughts and prayers this weekend. Mark Smith and TriStar Motorsports provided me a home during the majority of my race career and I hope to emulate what Mark taught Hal and I when he was our team owner. NASCAR lost a great man, and will be very much missed."
|
Hal Martin:
"This season is flying by. It seems like we were at New Smyrna starting the season not too long ago. This upcoming race at Iowa Speedway is one of my favorites of the season. I've raced at Iowa Speedway in the Xfinity Series several times. The track facility is beautiful, and the racing is always very competitive.
I'm excited to be on the same team with Jeff Green again. There's no denying that our experiences at TriStar Motorsports were the catalyst to where Eric and I are now. As teammates, we formed a friendship and from that friendship, a vision for MMR was realized. This week, Jeff, Eric, and I are going to race for our TriStar Motorsports team owner Mark Smith and his family. Mark wasn't just a team owner, he was a leader, an advice giver, and a friend. I'll miss him dearly."
MMR PR