Combination Event Puts Best of East and West on Same Stage

Once again, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series divisions converge on Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, for the Casey’s General Store 150 presented by Vatterott College on Friday, July 28. The annual combination event for both the K&N Pro Series East and West features teams from each series going head to head on the .875-mile D-shaped oval, and since its inception, the race has been a proving ground for future NASCAR success.

The West has been on a roll over the last few years in the event. While East drivers won each of the first seven combination races at Iowa dating back to the inaugural event in 2007, West teams have now accounted for three straight victories and four of the last seven overall.

Reigning West champion Todd Gilliland enters the weekend as an early favorite, leading the K&N Pro Series West standings in defense of his 2016 title — which included a win in this event — and heading into the weekend having won the most recent East race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Gilliland, of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, has an 11-point lead atop the West standings and is second in the East, just 14 points shy of leader Harrison Burton.

NASCAR PR