NWES set to debut at the legendary Hockenheimring

This weekend the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is heading to Germany and the legendary Hockenheimring for the first time in its history to close the regular season with the first edition of the American Fan Fest, a brand new and exciting American-themed event that will delight the German Fans and set up the final rush for the European NASCAR crown.



After four short track races in the Netherlands, Borja Garcia leads the standings in the ELITE 1 Division approaching the last event of the regular season with five drivers separated by less than 50 points and the top-13 enclosed in 83 points. The battle for the ELITE 2 Division is incredibly tight too, with Thomas Ferrando leading a strong group of six drivers separated by just 39 points.



The ELITE Club Division will be back on track on Friday afternoon with three sessions for drivers looking to discover the European NASCAR Series and have fun on the same track the best NWES drivers will drive in the next two days. Eleven drivers will take the track and Valencia’s winner Alfredo Cardoso looks poised to repeat his Spanish success.



Fans from all over the world will be able to follow all the action from the Hockenheimring live on Fanschoice.tv and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Facebook page and the streaming will once again feature an enhanced multi-camera broadcast.



ELITE 1 Division

Reigning Champ on the rise - After a difficult weekend at Valencia, reigning NWES Champion Anthony Kumpen scored two wins in the last two events at Brands Hatch and Venray and moved up to second in point, 26 marks behind leader Borja Garcia and 3 ahead of Alon Day, climbing three positions.



Four drivers with wins in Germany - Four ELITE 1 drivers have a NWES win in Germany in their resume, all of which came at the Nurburgring: Borja Garcia and Frederic Gabillon won in ELITE 1 in 2014, Thomas Ferrando got two ELITE 2 wins in his breakthrough performance in the same year while Lucas Lasserre won in ELITE 1 in 2010.



Dominik Farnbacher to make NASCAR debut - German GT Veteran Dominik Farnbacher will make his NASCAR debut at the wheel of the #33 Mavi Mishumotors Chevrolet SS. A native of Ansbach, less than 200 Km from the Hockenheimring, Farnbacher has taken part in all the most prestigious endurance races in the world, from the Le Mans 24 Hours to the 24 Hours of Daytona and the Nurburgring 24h.



ELITE 2 Division

Rabello climbs the ranks - With two thrilling wins in his oval racing debut, Brazilian Rookie Felipe Rabello moved up to second in the ELITE 2 points standings and jumped two spots to lead the Rookie Cup by 7 points on Dreszer and 10 on Dumarey.



Ladies battling on track - After taking one win each at Raceway Venray, Lady Cup contenders Carmen Boix Gil and Arianna Casoli will be back at it at Hockenheim. They sit respectively 12th and 14th in the ELITE 2 points standings.



16yo French champ debuts - At just 16 years of age, 2016 French Karting Champion and current Eurocup Formula Renault driver Jean Baptiste Simmenauer will make his NASCAR debut at Hockenheim. The Angerville native comes straight from single-seaters and will drive the #27 Alex Caffi Motorsport Ford Mustang in the two divisions.

