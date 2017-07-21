Sargeant Victorious At LOR

INDIANAPOLIS— After a long caution for rain and fresher tires, it was Dalton Sargeant who was victorious at Lucas Oil Raceway in the Sioux Chief 200.

“I was just begging there that we would be able to go back green. Just a great call by crew chief Chad Bryant. Just couldn’t be more thankful for the hard work these guys are putting in. We will see if we can keep this streak alive,” said Sargeant post race.



This is Sargeant’s third win of 2017. This is the second year in a row that the No. 77 has made its way to victory lane at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Michael Self finished second after a hard fought battle with Sargeant. Chad Finley finished third after pitting for fresh tires on the final caution of the night.

Austin Theriault, Sheldon Creed, Gus Dean, Zane Smith, Bret Holmes, Shane Lee, and Christian Eckes rounded out the top-10.



Next up for the ARCA Racing Series is a trip to Pocono Raceway next weekend for the ModSpace 150 on Friday afternoon. The race will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1 at 4:00 p.m. EDT.