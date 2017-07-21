PCA Competitors Enjoy First-Class Racing, Service at Exclusive Automotive Country Club at 2017 Riesentöter Stuttgart Challenge

Porsche Club of America (PCA) Club Racing competitors enjoyed fast, competitive racing in perfect racing conditions Saturday and Sunday at the Porsche of Conshohocken Presents the 2017 Riesentöter Stuttgart Challenge at Monticello Motor Club.

More than 100 drivers took part in the annual event at the exclusive 18-turn, 3.6-mile asphalt road course about 90 miles north of New York City. The automotive country club's staff gave competitors, family and friends the ultimate member experience with delicious meals and first-class, friendly service.

Chris Karras, race chair of the Porsche of Conshohocken Presents the 2017 Riesentöter Stuttgart Challenge at Monticello Motor Club, said he especially felt grateful for all of the hard-working volunteers.

"We had a fantastic weekend at Monticello Motor Club," Karras said. "Thanks to all of the Riesentöter PCA Region volunteers and of course, the wonderful staff at Monticello Motor Club."



The beautiful Monticello Motor Club track

On Saturday, competitors and their families enjoyed an awards dinner where the Riesentöter Region auctioned off three fun garage banners. The silent auction raised money for the Region's Foundation.

"At the awards dinner, we were able to raise nearly $500 by auctioning the event banners to drivers and participants," David Newton, vice president of the PCA Riesentöter Region said. "These donations benefit the Riesentöter Foundation - a charitable organization we established to promote driver safety with emphasis on teen drivers." said. "These donations benefit the Riesentöter Foundation - a charitable organization we established to promote driver safety with emphasis on teen drivers."

In club racing news, rookie PCA driver Chris Ohmacht placed third in the GTC6 class in the Red Group in his No. 261 entry in Sprint 1 Saturday evening.

"I've done a bunch of other racing but this was my first PCA event," Ohmacht said. "It felt good. The folks at PCA did a great job and I was very impressed with the event."

Jack McCarthy was attempting to pass Glenn Schattman in his No. 160 GTA2 entry, but couldn't get around him and ended up placing third overall and second in the GTC6 class in his No. 919 Speedsport Tuning entry.

"It was a really fun race - we, the three GTC6 cars, were I think four-tenths of a second apart so we knew we were going to be close together," McCarthy said.



Uglum racing in his No. 711 Speedsport Tuning entry (Photo: Chris Szczypala)

John Uglum, also of Speedsport Tuning and a Monticello Motor Club member, placed first in the Red Group in his No. 711 GTC6 entry in Sprint 1 - beating McCarthy by 4.364 seconds.

"There was a car off in the carousel and it would've been nice to finish the race under a green flag because there was a lot of intense competition happening," Uglum said. "Jack [McCarthy] had the fastest lap of the race so congrats to him!"

In the GTC3 class, Jon Fairbanks placed first and in the GTC4 class, George Tsantes also walked away with a first-place finish.