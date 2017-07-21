Indianapolis Smashes SCCA Runoffs Record

Competitor registration opened July 19 for the Sports Car Club of America® 2017 National Championship Runoffs® being held this year for the very first time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In just 24 hours, 763 driver entries were registered -- crushing the 413 entries made in 24 hours for last year's 2016 Runoffs at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Mike Cobb, SCCA President/CEO, noted that SCCA® Club racers have been working all year to meet Runoffs qualification requirements through participation in the Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour and SCCA U.S. Majors Tour, as well as SCCA divisional and regional events.

"We knew the 2017 Runoffs at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was going to be a huge event," Cobb said. "But to have more than 760 entries on the first day of registration exceeded even our expectations.

"There has been tremendous buzz about this year's Runoffs since the SCCA announced back in 2015 that the event was going to make its first-ever visit to Indianapolis Motor Speedway," Cobb continued. "The SCCA firmly believes the Runoffs offers up the absolute best three days of amateur racing in the United States, if not the world. Wednesday's opening of registration was quite a milestone in what promises to be a historic event in Indianapolis."

The winner-take-all SCCA® National Championship Runoffs® will consist of 19-lap or 40-min. races September 29-October 1 on a 15-turn, 2.592-mile road course at the legendary Speedway. National Champions will be crowned in all 28 Runoffs-eligible SCCA car classes. Each class will have a 20-minute qualifying session each day -- Monday through Thursday -- to set starting grids.

The 2017 Runoffs course layout consists of ten right-hand and five left-hand turns, as well as a main straight 3,700 feet in length. The configuration includes portions of the track previously utilized by Formula One for the U.S. Grand Prix and currently used by the Verizon IndyCar Series for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

Spectator passes for the 54th SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Indianapolis Motor Speedway are on sale now through the Speedway's website. Four-day admission passes, providing access Thursday through Sunday, can be purchased for $60 per person. Single-day admission for Thursday is $15, and single-day passes are $25 for Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Additionally, Tower Terrace Suite Club passes are available for the event, which provide entry to a suite in Tower Terrace with views of the Main Straightaway. The back balcony provides infield views and a picturesque view of the Indianapolis skyline. A cash bar will be available in the suite and light snacks supplied each day. Four-day Club passes, providing access Thursday through Sunday, can be purchased for $225 per person. Single-day Club passes are $75 for Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

