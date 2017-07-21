NCWTS Race from Eldora on FOX Business Network Scores Viewership Increase

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race from NASCAR champion Tony Stewart’s dirt track at Eldora Speedway aired on FOX Business Network on Wednesday night, and the 9:30-11:45 PM ET race window averaged 660,000 viewers, up 2% from last year’s race on FS1 (644,000), according to Nielsen Media Research.

On FOX Sports GO, the telecast had an average minute audience of 4,304, an increase of 361% from last year’s Eldora race. It is the third-best streaming performance of an NCWTS race this season, behind Daytona and Atlanta.

Earlier in the day, Eldora Qualifying on FS1 scored 258,000 viewers, 11% above last year’s qualifying session (233,000).  

The next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race of the season is Saturday, July 29 (1:00 PM ET) from Pocono, airing on the FOX broadcast network.

