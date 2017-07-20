MDM Motorsports ARCA Racing Series Preview: Lucas Oil Raceway

Lucas Oil Raceway located in Brownsburg, Ind., is the site for this weekend's ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards (ARS) Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200. MDM Motorsports will field two entries in the competition with drivers Michael Self and Sheldon Creed.

Self will return to the seat of the No. 28 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Sinclair Oil Corporation. Creed will return to the No. 12 United Rentals Toyota sporting the Davey Allison ARCA throwback scheme. MDM Motorsports has scored three ARS wins this season. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver, Justin Haley scored the victory in the General Tire 200 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on May 6. Current NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) championship points leader Harrison Burton, scored the victory in the Menards 200 at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway on May 21. NASCAR XFINITY Series regular Brandon Jones won the June 16, ARS Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway.

Michael Self, driver of the Sinclair No. 28... Self, an accomplished road racer, currently racing full-time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (NKNPSW), will make his fourth ARS start of the season. He has two top-five finishes in three starts driving the No. 28 Sinclair Chevrolet. The Utah native sits sixth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West point standings despite missing the first race of the season.

Self on Lucas Oil Raceway: "I'm looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the No. 28 Sinclair Chevrolet at Lucas Oil Raceway this weekend," said Self. "It is one of those tracks that always puts on a great show. Being behind the wheel of an MDM Motorsports car is exciting. They have been on a roll all year long. We'll be looking to take Dino to victory lane on Friday night. I can't wait to get on track."

Sheldon Creed, driver of the United Rentals No. 12... Creed, the two-time Speed Energy Stadium Super Truck Champion, will pilot the No. 12 United Rentals Toyota this weekend at Lucas Oil Raceway looking to improve on a career-best ARS weekend at Iowa Speedway where the 19-year-old driver led 11 laps en route to a third-place finish. He backed that performance up in the NKNPSE event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, finishing fifth. Creed will travel to Lucas Oil Raceway after competing in the Eldora Dirt Derby 150 on July 19.

Creed on Lucas Oil Raceway: "Lucas Oil Raceway is one of those tracks that you hear really good things about," said Creed. "The ARCA Racing Series goes to some very cool short tracks, and I think this is one for sure. As a team, we have really started to pick it up. The speed has been there all season, but finally our results are starting to show that. I'm excited to get on track and see what we have."

The Sioux Chef PowerPEX 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway is scheduled for 9 p.m., ET and will be broadcast live on FS1.

MDM Motorsports PR