Fans Walk to Benefit Nicky Hayden Memorial Fund

19 Jul 2017
On July 8,  motorcycle racing fans from around the world walked onto the 2.238-mile racing circuit in honor of the late Nicky Hayden, who won his first ever MotoGP race in 2005 at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. More than 800 visitors joined together after the second day of racing and raised a total of $4,015. All proceeds go directly to the Nicky Hayden Memorial Fund that will benefit charities in Hayden’s hometown of Owensboro, Kentucky.

 
The track walk was part of the myriad activities at the Motul FIM Superbike World Championship GEICO Motorcycle U.S. Round that features MotoAmerica Honda Championship of the Monterey Peninsula.
 
Earlier in the day, the Hayden family was present to receive a special commemoration from California State Senator Bill Bonning, which was presented by Monterey County Supervisor, and seventh generation Kentuckian, Mary Adams. The large number of Nicky “The Kentucky Kid” Hayden fans who swelled around the Paddock Stage came to show their respect for their American racing hero.
 
“Nicky was very near and dear to us at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca,” commented Gill Campbell, CEO and general manager of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. “His infectious smile and enthusiasm for the sport, and especially for the fans, will always be with us.”
 
The Nicky Hayden Memorial Fund was set up by his family to help local children in his hometown. For additional information or to make a contribution, please visit https://cflfund.net/netcommunity/hayden
