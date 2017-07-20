Fans Walk to Benefit Nicky Hayden Memorial Fund

On July 8, motorcycle racing fans from around the world walked onto the 2.238-mile racing circuit in honor of the late Nicky Hayden, who won his first ever MotoGP race in 2005 at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. More than 800 visitors joined together after the second day of racing and raised a total of $4,015. All proceeds go directly to the Nicky Hayden Memorial Fund that will benefit charities in Hayden’s hometown of Owensboro, Kentucky.
The track walk was part of the myriad activities at the Motul FIM Superbike World Championship GEICO Motorcycle U.S. Round that features MotoAmerica Honda Championship of the Monterey Peninsula.
The Nicky Hayden Memorial Fund was set up by his family to help local children in his hometown. For additional information or to make a contribution, please visit https://cflfund.net/netcommunity/hayden