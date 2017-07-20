Winning History at Lime Rock Gives Freedom Autosport Confidence

SportsCar Challenge Series, Freedom will have their sights set on the podium once again.

 

Chad McCumbee and Stevan McAleer won at Lime Rock in 2016 and 2015. Their No. 25 ModSpace/Spartan Cargo Trailers Mazda MX-5 had to retire from the race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (CTMP) just two weeks ago, so both drivers are looking for some redemption at Lime Rock.

 

Andrew Carbonell and Liam Dwyer finished third at Lime Rock in 2016. After finishing 12th at CTMP, they are anxious to put their No. 26 Semper Fi Fund Mazda MX-5 at the front of the pack.

 

Matt Fassnacht will once again co-drive with Britt Casey, Jr. in the No. 27 TRUMPF Mazda MX-5. The No. 27 was Freedom’s highest finisher at CTMP with sixth, an impressive feat after the crew repaired the car in just a few days following a crash at Watkins Glen. Since TRUMPF’s U.S. headquarters is in Connecticut, the company will be bringing 100 guests to Lime Rock to cheer on the team.

 

The Lime Rock Park 120 begins at 10:25 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 22, with live coverage on the IMSA app and IMSA.com.

