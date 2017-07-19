Zane Smith Kicks Off Second Half of ARCA Season at Lucas Oil Raceway

Huntington Beach, California’s Zane Smith, will make his ninth ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards season start driving for Venturini Motorsports in Friday’s Sioux Chief PowerPex 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway.



Coming off a top-15 finish at Iowa Speedway, the eighteen year-old driver hopes to get back in the groove when the series returns to the famed half-mile track located on the outskirts of Indianapolis.



“This is a big week for the fifty-five team,” says Smith. “We took advantage of the off week after Iowa and went to Indy this past weekend and tested a new car. The guys have been working hard and really rolled out a nice piece – and it showed in our speed.”



Smith, a member of this year’s NASCAR Next group looks to rebound once he straps back into his VMS prepared No.55 Icon Vehicle Dynamics – Musselman’s Apple Sauce Toyota Camry.



“Lucas Oil reminds me a lot of my home track (Irwindale) out in California. It’s cool to go to a new place and feel at home. I like our chances this week. I think we’ve got a really good shot.”



Despite missing out on two ARCA events (Daytona and Talladega) due to mandated age restrictions set by the series, Smith still occupies the seventh spot in the championship standings with three top-5 and six top-10 finishes.

VMS PR