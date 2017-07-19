Thad Moffitt Returns to ARCA Competition in Indianapolis Friday Night

Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) development driver, Thad Moffitt will return to the ARCA Racing Series Friday at the short track in Brownsburg, Indiana, outside Indianapolis and just miles from the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Moffitt will make his second start with Performance Plus Motor Oil supporting his No. 46 Empire Racing Group (ERG) Ford this season.

Moffitt and the No. 46 team will also welcome new associate sponsor, Alsco, the worldwide leader in shaping the linen and uniform rental industry. Alsco is a current partner of Richard Petty Motorports and now extends their relationship to Moffitt and the Empire Racing Group. Alsco will be an associate sponsor of Moffitt this weekend and also in his late model races throughout the rest of the year.

Moffitt, the grandson of "The King" Richard Petty, made his first start in the national touring ARCA Racing Series earlier this year at the Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, finishing 16th., ERG will once again field the No. 46 entry for Moffitt and Performance Plus with additional support from Alsco, Transportation Impact and Hostetler Ranch.

Moffitt, the 2016 Southeast Limited Late Model Champion, tested this past Sunday at the Brownsburg short tack and is ready to make his next ARCA Racing Series start- his first at the track.

"This will be our third ARCA start and second with Performance Plus Motor Oil on the car," said Moffitt. "I am excited and feel confident going into the race. We have worked hard preparing the car at the shop and felt good about our test. We made a lot of laps, just so I could get used to the track. The track is pretty flat, so you have to really use the brake and gas. It's a lot of fun and it's going to be more fun when we get out there to race.

"I want to finish the race, get all the laps in," continued Moffitt. "I feel if we can avoid any mistakes or problems, we can do a good job on the track. The car is good and I'm going to be patient when I need to be, but also aggressive when we need to be aggressive, too.

"Finally, I want to thank Performance Plus for supporting our program. They have been awesome to work with. And, it's great to have Alsco join our team, too. It's cool to see all the partners we have supporting us. It makes me want to do everyone proud on Friday night."

Moffitt is a 16-year-old native from Trinity, N.C. and is the son of Brian and Rebecca Petty-Moffitt. He started racing a go-kart and a quarter midget before moving to a limited late model and now the ARCA Racing Series. Moffitt grew up going to the track with his grandfather and watching his uncle Kyle race. After his first ARCA race, he's ready to continue to gain more experience.

The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 is scheduled for this Friday, July 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The race will be televised live on Fox Sports 1. You may also follow @RPMotorsports on Twitter for live updates throughout the race.