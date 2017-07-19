Christian Eckes Returns to Lucas Oil Raceway Looking for Redemption

Coming off another top-10 finish two weeks ago at Iowa Speedway, Christian Eckes is ready to get back to business when the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards returns to action during Friday night’s Sioux Chief PowerPex 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway.



In the midst of a nine race season schedule driving the No.15 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports (VMS), the New York State native has strung together six-consecutive top-10 finishes in as many races. Highlighted with a runner-up finish at Elko Speedway, Eckes has notched three top-5’s and led an impressive 272 laps during his first six season starts.



In preparation for Friday’s main event, Eckes joined VMS teammates Zane Smith and Spencer Davis and spent this previous weekend testing at LOR’s half-mile facility.



“We had a great test over the weekend – it’s one of my favorite tracks on tour,” said Eckes. “The car was hooked up and had a lot of speed right off the truck. Jeff McClure (Crew Chief) and I worked on some new setups and feel confident going into Friday’s show.”



“I’ve been waiting a year for my shot to come back to Lucas Oil. I feel we’ve got something to prove. Last year we went there with high hopes but had our night end early with mechanical issues. It was really disappointing. Not much you can do about bad luck except put it behind you and move forward and that’s what we’ve done – I’m excited to make the trip this week and do my part to change the headlines.”



Follow Christian Eckes on social media by visiting @ChristianEckes on Twitter and Instagram, @ChristianEckesRacing on FaceBook or visit his official website at www.ChristianEckesRacing.com.

VMS PR